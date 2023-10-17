

Coach Party, Girl Scout @ Hangar 34, Liverpool, UK, October 7, 2023,

On their first visit to Liverpool a few years ago, Coach Party played to a small but enthusiastic audience. Since then, the crowds have grown, and so has their sound. This tour in support of their debut album KILLJOY shows just how far their sound and stagecraft have developed. In a recent interview with Under The Radar, Coach Party’s frontwoman Jess Eastwood described how their sound had evolved and how guitarist Joe Perry now has “a pedal board the size of a human being!” And Perry certainly uses guitar effects to devastating effect as the band fills every inch of Liverpool’s Hangar 34 with their own unique brand of noise-pop. The melodies are still there, but there’s a raw power that really comes through when the band play songs such as “Microaggression,” “All I Want to Do is Hate,” and of course, the unhinged raging glory of “Parasite.” Their seventeen-track setlist certainly provided value for money and showed just why this young band is so highly rated. There was also an amusing antidote about ear wax and in-ear monitors and we were somewhat relieved to see Coach Party weren’t selling hand-crafted candles at the merch stall!

Support came from Swedish indie pop collective Girl Scout, who were quite brilliant, mixing sugar-sweet melodies with an energetic, crunching guitar thrash. Girl Scout’s Emma Jansson proved herself to be a witty and enigmatic frontwoman as they ran through a selection of their excellent catalogue to date, including the soaring “Do You Remember Sally Moore,” and set highlight, the superb previous single “Weirdo.”

All in all, a fantastic night out from two bands at the top of their game.

