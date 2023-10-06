



Patio Collection Fire Talk

Web Exclusive

NYC-based post-punk trio, Patio, add a few more colors to their musical palette on their hypnotic second album, Collection. Throughout the album Loren Diblasi’s often matter-of-fact delivery combines deliciously with Lindsey Paige McCloy’s hugely impressive guitar work. This time around Patio have added an additional funk factor, inspired they say by “new sonic influences such as disco, eg. Donna Summer and The Bee Gees.” The results may not exactly have you reaching for your gold medallion and donning a white suit before busting some moves on the dance floor, but they certainly introduce new textures and depth to Patio’s trademark sound.

While the previous single, “Sixpence,” is impressive as a standalone tune, an entire album steeped in deadpan ennui could become a little bit one-paced and monochrome. Thankfully, Patio knows when to mix things up, when to change pace, and when to hit the accelerator. The superb “Either Way” seems to exemplify this all within a single song. “Performance” is reminiscent of Tom Tom Club colliding with Delta 5, full of jagged angular guitars seamlessly interweaving in and out of DiBlasi’s detached yet melodically engaging vocals.

It’s an album full of surprises, changes of pace, and weird off-kilter time signatures. At times there are moments that shouldn’t work, and yet somehow, Patio manage to pull it off with aplomb. (www.patiodotcom.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10