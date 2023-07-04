 Steely Dan: Countdown to Ecstasy (2023 Vinyl Reissue) (Geffen/UMe) - review | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Steely Dan

Countdown to Ecstasy (2023 Vinyl Reissue)

Geffen/UMe

Jul 04, 2023 By Ian Rushbury


It’s hard to argue with a Steely Dan album. They’re all pretty great, so it’s just a matter of working out how great whatever Steely Dan album you’re talking about is. Their second album, Countdown to Ecstasy, is really great.

Reissued on vinyl for all the LP-purists out there, Countdown to Ecstasy will make the most basic of HiFi’s sound glorious. None of the album’s eight tracks were hits but that’s not important. Even the deep cuts are beautifully constructed pop-rock-jazz gems. They’re all brimming with details—from Victor Feldman’s brief but delicious vibes solo on “Razor Boy” to Rick Derringer’s dirty slide guitar on “Show Biz Kids”—there is not one note played on this record that doesn’t belong on it.

Tucked away near the end of side two is the beautiful “Pearl of the Quarter”—a love song to a Cajun lady of the night, sung by a doting or deluded suitor. There’s a lightness of touch here that only comes from endless days and nights honing your craft.

The great thing about Steely Dan albums, is how smart you feel when you listen to them. Countdown to Ecstasy might not be the album you’d grab first if your library of Steely Dan albums caught fire, but it’s a rewarding listen. (www.steelydan.com)

Author rating: 8/10

