Given crux’s sophisticated and multi-dimensional vibe, it’s not unfathomable to believe it took 10 years to make (released 10 years and two days after 2013’s Interiors to be exact). And while crux contains some aspects of the sweeping cinematic soundscapes, glitchy electronics and classical tendencies Glasser is known for, it is also a more sophisticated affair. Spry pop motifs are channeled through ethereal and clever dreamscapes floating atop elegantly animated rhythms, polished with shimmering waves of synth washes amid crystalline pure production.

You can’t listen to a Glasser record without being reminded of Björk, My Brightest Diamond, and The Album Leaf. And just like albums by those artists, there is a lot to decipher on every track, with each song containing enough intriguing elements for the listener to return for another spin. Over time, crux slowly unravels—like a musical ball of string—to reveal an uncompromising fusion of strings and fractured beats, at times playful, other times moody.

Single “Easy” is probably the closest thing to a hit with its steady beat, beautiful synth lines, and Cameron Mesirow’s dreamy, operatic voice providing the melody. The tantalizing orchestral electronic pop and expressive multi-layered vocals of “Mass Love” make it another standout track that wouldn’t sound out of place on Björk’s Post or Homogenic. But it’s the Celtic aura on “Clipt” and the Bulgarian bent on “Choir Prayer,” that show off a subtle blending of traditional global styles with the intricate rhythms and luminous production, that make this record truly special.

With Glasser channeling her inner Björk and exploring the exotic side of glossy electronic music with richly layered sonic wallpaperings, the sterile pitfalls usually associated with crystal clear production are avoided and instead provide a poignant, mysterious flow to the album. Meticulous in detail, crux is both innovative and entertaining with an original and unique spin on nuanced electro rock with seductive grooves. (www.glasser.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10