Deer Shed Festival 2023: A Preview,

Next weekend, Under the Radar will be venturing to the village of Topcliffe in North Yorkshire for the 13th edition of Deer Shed Festival. Situated in the beautiful confines of Baldersby Park, Deer Shed takes place from Friday 28th to Monday 31st July and not only boasts one of 2023’s finest musical line-ups, but also a range of areas and activities that make it arguably the UK’s most family friendly festival.

Last year’s event proved to be one of Under the Radar’s highlights from the entire festival calendar and we’re expecting similar vibes this year. Alongside the excellent music program (more of that later), Deer Shed also has its own science tent where some of this year’s themes include A.I. album covers, synth building with 555 timers and Gizmobots. There’s also a full program of comedy, literature and spoken word artists alongside a range of workshops and activities for all ages, including the infamous Feral Farm which proved a highlight for many a child and their parents last year.

Add the selection of locally produced food and drinks plus a range of sporting activities including kayaking, disc golf and even a wrestling workshop and you have one of the most unique yet all encompassing events on the circuit.

Nevertheless, Under the Radar are primarily here for the music so without further ado, here’s 10 artists we’re most looking forward to seeing over the course of the weekend.

DITZ

(Friday 28th, In The Dock Stage, 1640-1725)

Brighton’s DITZ have been on our radar for some time, not only as one of the most exciting live bands to emerge from the UK in recent years, but also by way of their recorded output which to date has been flawless. Currently in the process of putting the finishing touches to the follow-up to 2022’s debut long player The Great Regression, expect a mix of old and new material for what will undoubtedly be one of Deer Shed 2023’s undisputed highlights.





GWENNO

(Sunday 30th, Main Stage, 1735-1825)

Gwenno Saunders is one of the most unique and inspirational artists on the planet, not least because her music transcends numerous genres whilst lyrically communicating exclusively in Cornish, Welsh or a combination of the two. Having won the Welsh Music Prize in 2015 with debut Y Dydd Olaf then having third album Tresor nominated for this year’s Mercury Prize, it’s clear Gwenno has won the hearts and minds of both fans and critics alike. Gwenno’s live show is also unmissable which makes her Sunday teatime slot an even more enticing proposition.





MI MYE

(Friday 28th, Main Stage, 1550-1635)

Wakefield six-piece Mi Mye are a supergroup of sorts, having all played, promoted or worked within the local music scene at various times. So this could be regarded as an appearance on home turf as sorts, given their Yorkshire backgrounds. Musically they’ve been described as a lo-fi Broken Social Scene or emo-tinged Fairport Convention. Whatever descriptive one chooses to apply, Mi Mye are one of the most invigorating live bands treading the boards right now, and their unconventional mix of folk, indiepop and passion-fueled rock should provide a soothing introduction to the weekend’s festivities.





PALE BLUE EYES

(Saturday 29th, In The Dock Stage, 1435-1520)

Arguably one of the finest ensembles to have risen from the underground in recent times. Pale Blue Eyes have already concocted one of 2022’s most sensational debuts with Souvenirs and September’s eagerly anticipated follow-up This House promises to be even better. In the meantime, their live show just gets better and better as anyone present at their recent shows with Slowdive in Exeter and Glastonbury Festival will testify, which of course also bodes well for anyone venturing along to Baldersby Park next weekend.





PANIC SHACK

(Saturday 29th, Main Stage, 1340-1425)

Another band that just gets better and better with every subsequent show are Cardiff five-piece Panic Shack. Imagine the Go-Gos fronting Half Man Half Biscuit or Dead Kennedys and you’re somewhere near the right ballpark. With a string of critically acclaimed singles and EPs under their belts and a live show that demands your attention from the get-go until the final chord is played out, Panic Shack are one of THE must-see bands of the summer.





PUBLIC SERVICE BROADCASTING

(Saturday 29th, Main Stage, 2140-2255)

Its hard to believe that Public Service Broadcasting are approaching their fifteenth year in existence such is the futuristic vision behind their music. With a visual element that’s equally as important to the band’s live shows as the sounds they create, expect nothing less than a spectacular headline set from an outfit who’ve become something of a national institution in a very short space of time. Fourth LP Bright Magic released in 2021 is thought by many to be their best yet, and with a back catalogue counting gems such as “Spitfire” and “Gagarin” amongst their number, Saturday night’s headline set promises to be one of Deer Shed’s most memorable.





THE DELGADOS

(Sunday 30th, Main Stage, 2140-2255)

As one of the pivotal driving forces behind Glasgow’s vibrant music scene in the 1990s, The Delgados need no introduction. Founders of revered independent label Chemikal Underground and with a back catalogue many of their peers could only dream about, The Delgados have attained legendary status within indie circles for a good reason. Having initially split in 2005 after the release of fifth album Universal Audio the band returned earlier this year with a handful of shows that’s reignited the spark for both them and us as fans. Baring all that in mind, we couldn’t think of anyone better to bring down the curtain on this Deer Shed weekend.





THE UTOPIA STRONG

(Friday 28th, Lodge Stage, 2030-2130)

Using mostly analogue synthesizers to create their often-improvised electronic sound, The Utopia Strong’s set promises to be one of Deer Shed’s most experimental sets this weekend. The trio – former world snooker champion Steve Davis, one time Gong member and Steve Hillage collaborator Korus Torabi and Coil’s Michael York – might seem one of the unlikeliest to form a band together on paper, but their sonic assault that goes from prog rock to head combusting psychedelia while encompassing several genres in-between will almost certainly prove to be one of Friday’s must-see performances.





WARRINGTON-RUNCORN NEWTOWN DEVELOPMENT PLAN

(Saturday 29th, In The Dock Stage, 1245-1330)

Gordon Chapman-Fox has been making music as Warrington-Runcorn Newtown Development Plan for three years and in that time released four albums. The most recent of which, The Nation’s Most Central Location, came out earlier this year to a wealth of critical acclaim. A concept album of sorts, The Nation’s Most Central Location focuses on its creator’s observations regarding inequality between the north and south of the UK. Following on from its predecessors Districts, Roads, Open Space, People And Industry and Interim Report, March 1979, expect his set to be mind-blowing from both a musical and educational perspective.





W.H. LUNG

(Friday 28th, Main Stage, 1730-1820)

Having taken their name from a Manchester-based Chinese supermarket, W.H. Lung have established themselves as one of the most exciting and innovative bands in the UK. If 2019’s debut album Incidental Music set the scene, follow-up Vanities released two years later cemented them as a band almost certainly destined for the stars. The five-piece have been writing and recording songs for the as-yet-untitled album number three so don’t be surprised if one or two new ones creep into this weekend’s set. Although whatever they choose to play will be guaranteed to bring the party to Deer Shed 2023.