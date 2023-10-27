

Depeche Mode @ Capital One Arena, Washington, DC, October 23, 2023

“You know that song?” Dave Gahan called out during Depeche Mode’s October 23 performance at Washington, DC’s Capital One Arena as they played “World in My Eyes”, though he already knew the audience’s answer. A jubilant DC crowd treated the entire set like a celebration, and for those who found the city unexpectedly added to Depeche Mode’s tour schedule after a small Spring 2023 run of US dates had been announced in late 2022, the celebration likely began months ago.

After a sombre “My Cosmos Is Mine” opened the show, Dave Gahan worked the stage as though he had just been sprung from captivity, and he appeared to be enjoying himself at least as much as the audience. Dancing, prancing, and posing, he was a marvel throughout, and Gahan was in great voice as he performed impressively throughout the band’s four-decade songbook while in almost constant motion. Guitarist/keyboardist Martin Gore also took a memorable solo turn, meeting the audience at the end of the stage’s runway for “A Question of Lust” and a moving “Soul with Me”.

Joined by long-time touring members Christian Eigner and Peter Gordeno, the band played a set that featured half of their acclaimed 2023 album Memento Mori. Looking back to 1983’s Construction Time Again, “Everything Counts” was rapturously received, as was a madly rocking “A Pain That I’m Used To” from 2005’s Playing the Angel. Many in the audience who weren’t already standing shot to their feet as though instantly compelled as Gahan began singing “I Feel You”. Adding notably to the show, a giant letter M loomed at the rear of the stage, projecting live shots, video scenes, and other visuals, along with large side screens. The band paid tribute to Andy Fletcher, who died in 2022, as images of the founding keyboardist flashed during “World in My Eyes”.

After a spirited “John the Revelator” led into “Enjoy the Silence” to wrap up the main set, the encore found Gahan and Gore meeting on the runway for an affecting “Condemnation” before “Just Can’t Get Enough” fired the audience back up. Gahan seemed intent on inspiring the crowd to achieve lift-off toward the show’s end, prompting wild arm-waving, and some appeared to achieve ignition with the rousing, show-closing “Personal Jesus”.

DIIV opened the show with a well-received set that both complemented and pleasingly contrasted the main event. From the dreamy “Between Tides” to a surging “Doused”, the quartet drew in a crowd that had reached the Capital One Arena rafters as the band got underway. Judging by the t-shirts sported by audience members at the night’s end, DIIV may have made some new fans among DC’s Depeche Mode faithful.