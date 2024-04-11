



Nico Desertshore (2024 Reissue) Domino

The previous vinyl reissues of Nico’s landmark 1970 album, Desertshore (her third under her own name after a stint in The Velvet Underground that followed her debut single “I’m Not Sayin’”), left something to be desired both sonically and packaging-wise. Thus the news of this reissue (reissued side by side with The Marble Index on the same day) is like manna from heaven for fans. Cut from the original tapes by legendary mastering engineer Barry Grint, Desertshore soars here in a way not found on many previous versions.

All that said, those unfamiliar with the album or with Nico’s solo work in general would do well to start here. While not quite as immediately accessible as the orchestral pop of her 1968 debut Chelsea Girls, it is, at least on the surface, a slightly less harsh and more inviting listen than the aforementioned The Marble Index, her second solo effort from 1969 and the album that really started her unique sonic journey.

Starting things off with the haunting “Janitor of Lunacy” (a tribute to her late friend Brian Jones) and even featuring vocals from her then eight-year-old son Ari on “Le Petit Chevalier,” Desertshore stands as not only Nico’s masterpiece, but the album on which her aesthetic was arguably best represented.

And while, much like The Marble Index, Nico did little to promote it and it didn’t originally sell well, it inspired a diverse array of future musicians, particularly Throbbing Gristle (who even devoted an installation event and an accompanying 12-CD box set to it), Michael Gira, and others from the noise and experimental music worlds. Its impact isn’t limited to the avant-garde, however, as Robert Smith of The Cure has long listed it as one of his favorite albums as well and its songs have been covered by Björk, Bat for Lashes, and others.

Furthermore, the liner notes are from legendary writer Peter Doggett of Record Collector magazine and part of a beautiful booklet insert included as well, and the reissue also comes with a download code. The labels on the vinyl itself also replicate the original Reprise orange labels but with Domino written on it instead. This is another splendid reissue! (www.dominomusic.com)

Author rating: 9/10