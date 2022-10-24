



Disq Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet Saddle Creek

Web Exclusive

It would be easy for a band who debuted days before COVID-19 shut down America to have slumped on their sophomore effort—but the time Wisconsin-based rock band Disq didn’t spend touring seems to have been spent fine tuning their charmingly garage-rough sound and pouring it onto their energetic, sonically eclectic record Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet. The album is noisy, clever, and fun, with a cleaner approach to production than on 2020’s Collector that doesn’t compromise the group’s DIY feel. Fans of Pinkerton-era Weezer and Post Animal’s first album will delight in the album’s playful melodies and subtle comedy. (www.thisisdisq.com)

Author rating: 7/10