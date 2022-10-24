 Disq: Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet (Saddle Creek) - review | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, October 24th, 2022  
Disq

Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet

Saddle Creek

Oct 24, 2022 Web Exclusive By Mariel Fechik Bookmark and Share


It would be easy for a band who debuted days before COVID-19 shut down America to have slumped on their sophomore effort—but the time Wisconsin-based rock band Disq didn’t spend touring seems to have been spent fine tuning their charmingly garage-rough sound and pouring it onto their energetic, sonically eclectic record Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet. The album is noisy, clever, and fun, with a cleaner approach to production than on 2020’s Collector that doesn’t compromise the group’s DIY feel. Fans of Pinkerton-era Weezer and Post Animal’s first album will delight in the album’s playful melodies and subtle comedy. (www.thisisdisq.com)

Author rating: 7/10

