DITZ, Treeboy & Arc, Myopics @ The Bodega, Nottingham, UK, 18 April, 2023,

Under the Radar has been championing DITZ ever since stumbling across their early afternoon set at Leicester’s Wide Eyed all dayer in the summer of 2021, which not only set the standard for the rest of that day, but also raised the bar for live performances going forwards. Equally as breathtaking on record as they are in the flesh, it perhaps shouldn’t come as a surprise that DITZ’s latest release combines the two - live and recordings - in the shape of On The Bai’ou, which captured the band in all their intense glory at Bristol’s Louisiana venue last year. So, it’s also uplifting to see their fanbase grow with every subsequent tour, not to mention the upsize in venues for their fourth visit to Nottingham from the 80 capacity Chameleon Arts Cafe where they played twelve months ago to the 220 capacity Bodega where they’ll play this evening.

First up are locally based four-piece Myopics, who are also connected to the aforementioned Chameleon through venue owner John Rothera also playing guitar in the band. Although still only a new band themselves - their debut show was less than a year ago opening for Mclusky - Myopics have a dynamicism and energy well beyond their embryonic status. Fuelling post-hardcore noise rock tendencies that fall somewhere between Drive Like Jehu and And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, the quartet are definitely ones to watch for the future.

Leeds based art rockers Treeboy & Arc have been honing their progressive post-punk on the periphery for a while now having initially got together back in 2016. Nevertheless, having the time and space to nurture and develop their sound has clearly worked wonders, while in singer-cum-guitarist Ben Morgan also possess one of the most engaging frontmen on the circuit right now. With long awaited debut album Natural Habitat scheduled to come out in July and yet another brand new collection of songs in the live set, their time is unmistakeably now. Although this evening’s tight schedule means Treeboy & Arc only get half an hour, the seven songs they do play manage to transfix the room for the entire duration of the band’s set. “Winter Of Existence” and “Human Catastrophe” both suggest the album will be worth the wait while the penultimate double whammy of recent single “Retirement” and golden oldie “The Condor” off 2021’s Life Preserver EP elicit shouts of “More!” from the floor before the band leaves the stage.

So back to DITZ, undoubtedly one of the finest live bands to emerge from UK shores in recent years. Embarking on their biggest ever headline tour from a venue perspective, these shows also provides the band with a perfect opportunity to road test some new material from their as-yet-unannounced follow-up to last year’s excellent debut long player The Great Regression. What that makes for is an incendiary mix of old and new songs, some dating back to their earliest recordings - both “Seeking Arrangement” and “Gayboy” off 2020’s 5 Songs EP are welcome additions this evening - alongside currently unreleased pieces with working titles such as “Two” and “18 Wheeler” hinting at an even more abrasive sound on the next record.

Singer Cal Francis works the stage along with occasional forays onto the floor while delivering the immortal line “I cut a striking figure” from former single “I Am Kate Moss”, arguably the quintet’s best known song. “HeHe” and “Teeth” off last year’s debut also create a melee or two out front, before “No Thanks, I’m Full” brings proceedings to a close. With a plethora of live shows and festival appearances to come throughout the year, one would not bet against DITZ’s ascendancy rising even further before 2023 draws to a close.