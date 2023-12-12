



Richie Quake Dog Mass Appeal

Web Exclusive

Not only does Dog, the sophomore album from New York’s Richie Quake, bristle with more hooks than a fishing tackle warehouse, but it also represents a genre-blending body of work that becomes so much more than the sum of its parts.

Musically, Quake’s appeal is his ability to translate unguarded tenderness into grunge-tinged bangers and down-tempo acoustic numbers with equal effect. Over the course of these 10 songs, and a little less than half an hour, messed up relationships are exposed, longing and regret are pushed front and center, and at the heart of it all is a talent for lyricism and songcraft that calls to mind (in no particular order) Cavetown, Charlie Hickey, Elliott Smith, even—at times—Biffy Clyro, so complex are some of those arrangements.

At the ‘punchy’ end of the spectrum, “TOMMY,” “Throwing Stones,” and “Birthday Party” all hit hard—the latter featuring an earth-shaking piledrive of a drum section. Recent single, “Entire Vampire,” is an ex-lover’s lament that stays with you long after its closing bars. The tender side to this record finds its expression in acoustic guitar-led opening track, “Dog,” in the wonderfully summery “Tree,” and on “PALM,” in which—as with many of these tracks—Quake dissects another failed relationship. “Baby Ocean Girl” offers hope, another killer hook, and perhaps this record’s most obvious hit single, while bathing the listener in pure late ’80s indie guitar tones.

Richie Quake’s Dog provides emotional tremors, catchy aftershocks, and positively ground-moving guitars. And there’s a lot revealed of the artist in this record. It certainly feels like Quake has neither pulled any punches, nor is afraid to lay himself bare in his honest exploration of human interaction. This emotional maturity and vulnerability mark him out as one to watch. (www.richiequake.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10