



Chris Farren Doom Singer Polyvinyl

Web Exclusive

Chris Farren’s excellent new album showcases the singer/songwriter’s razor-sharp wit and captures the tentative joy and lingering fear of the post-pandemic world. It smartly builds on some of the highlights of his work in Fake Problems and his last solo album, 2019’s Born Hot.

This time around Farren has found a perfect collaborator in Melina Duterte (Jay Som), who expertly produced, engineered, mixed, and performed on the album along with drummer Frankie Impastato. Doom Singer also features bass and saxophone contributions from Farren’s Antarctigo Vespucci bandmate Jeff Rosenstock. The lead single, “Cosmic Leash,” is an explosive ripper with a genuinely hilarious music video. Also check out “Bluish,” “First Place,” and the stomping title track but, frankly, you really can’t go wrong with any of these songs. (www.chrisfarren.com)

Author rating: 8/10