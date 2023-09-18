



Brigid Mae Power Dream From the Deep Well Fire

Web Exclusive

Brigid Mae Power’s fourth album starts with a muffled punctuating sound of mellotron on the opening track, “I Know Who Is Sick.” The traditional song, previously known from The Clancy Brothers’ version, appears here in the spell-binding rendering. Power sings the lines that suggest an adventurous and single-minded female protagonist: “I know who is sick/I know who is sorry/I know who I’ll kiss/But God knows who I marry.”

The London-based singer/songwriter explores the universal language and different dimensions of folk song referring to her Irish roots and auteurs such as Tim Buckley. The cover of his 1969 song “I Must Have Been Blind” perfectly captures the quiet and humble yearning of the original augmented here by the halo of gossamer strings. The title track sums up the qualities of traditional music, which can be healing, encouraging but also warning. Underpinned by light brushstrokes of harmonica, Power’s beguiling vocals lead a listener to a distant place, haunting, sunny, and a bit spooky.

Hinted by the title, Dream From the Deep Well is a response to the times when it was created. Yes, it doesn’t sugarcoat the reality, nor does it sound escapist. Such themes as violence and ignorance are addressed. “Ashling” is a tribute to Irish fiddle player Ashling Murphy, who was killed on the bank of the Grand Canal in Tullamore in January 2022. The peaceful pace of the song is almost prayer-like recollecting the vigil in Camden in memory of Murphy. Tender and reassuring “Maybe It’s Just Lightning” is inspired by Power’s personal experience of hosting Ukrainian refugees. While lyrically it tackles the subject with striking directness, sonically the song combines the quirkiness of Josephine Foster and a pacifying vibe of country music.

Dream From the Deep Well is the musician’s most folk album to date as it deals with the current state of a nation or nations. (www.brigidmaepower.com)

Author rating: 7/10