Calling your album End is a bold move. The end of what? Apparently, it’s not Explosions in the Sky’s final album, as the title signifies “the concept of an ending—death, or the end of a friendship or relationship.” With the current mood of planet Earth being rather bleak and unsettled, what we need is something soothing. Well, End delivers that, but it comes bundled in with a lot of other stuff.

Proving that an ending can also signify a new beginning, “Moving On” is a beautifully layered piece, which is full of optimism. Just as you think it’s going to burst into a noise-fest, it drops down into an almost folky refrain, only to build back up again. Guitarists Michael James, Munaf Rayani, and Mark Smith dovetail incredibly well here, never once treading on each other’s toes.

“Peace or Quiet” is built using the classic loud/quiet Explosions in the Sky blueprint, bursting into life about two thirds of the way through. The opening track “Ten Billion People” takes a different path—it tick tocks along for about a minute of Steve Reich style arpeggiation and building up the urgency, but it climaxes in an almost genteel extended outro. It’s a nice exercise in wrong-footing the listener.

End is a more direct and unadorned record than its predecessor, The Wilderness. This approach allows the melody and nuance, which was occasionally buried under layers of visceral guitar noise, to shine through. The closing track “It’s Never Going to Stop” is a great case in point: the texture of the piece is much less thick than we’ve come to expect and simple motifs slide into each other in a very pleasing way. There’s no volume-driven coda utilized to drive the point home, just a quiet intensity that permeates the whole piece. It’s glorious.

If Explosions in the Sky are drawing an era to a close, then End is a great way to do it. It takes elements of their past and hints at what the future could sound like. And that future sounds pretty good. (www.explosionsinthesky.com)

