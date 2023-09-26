

Wilco, Angel Olsen, Wet Leg, The Murder Capital End Of The Road Festival, Larmer Tree Gardens, Wiltshire, UK, August 31 - September 3, 2023

Under the Radar snapper Adam Houghton went to the picturesque Larmer Tree Gardens in sunny Wiltshire at the end of August for the 2023 edition of End Of The Road Festival. This year’s line-up saw established names like Angel Olsen, Wilco and Future Islands rub shoulders with up-and-coming acts such as The Last Dinner Party, Divorce and Panic Shack with even a secret set from Wet Leg thrown in for good measure.

Here’s Adam’s photo gallery from the weekend in all its spectacularly colourful glory.

Bodega

The Anchoress

Angel Olsen

Fat Dog

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Divorce

The Last Dinner Party

Panic Shack

Angel Olsen

Wet Leg

Fat Dog

Wilco