Friday, December 23rd, 2022  
Echo & the Bunnymen

Evergreen (25th Anniversary Edition)

London

Dec 23, 2022 By Ian Rushbury


When a band reforms or comes out of retirement to make a record, their fans grit their teeth and hope that the car crash isn’t too severe. For every one worthwhile addition to the back catalogue, there are three or four examples of phoned in, lackluster cash grabs. Echo & the Bunnymen’s Evergreen definitely falls into column A.

Originally released in 1997, Evergreen features three of the four original members of the band, with only the late Pete de Freitas being absent. Also present is a little of the magic that made some of their early recordings so special. Followers of the band may have been perturbed by their previous album, 1990’s Reverberation, recorded with Noel Burke standing in for Ian McCulloch. They all breathed a collective sigh of relief as Evergreen songs such as “In My Time” and “Don’t Let it Get You Down” recall their glory days, without being mere facsimiles of previous songs. The London Metropolitan Orchestra add some grandeur to many of the songs with some gorgeous, symphonic touches.

This 2022 reissue swells the original track count from 12 to 33, adding live recordings, B-sides and radio sessions to the CD package. It’s the original dozen tracks which really shine here however, and really point out the debt that bands like Coldplay owe to the Bunnymen. Since 1997, the band have recorded a few more albums varying in quality from good to mediocre, seldom coming close to Evergreen in terms of consistency, energy, and impact. If you missed it first time around, now’s your chance to acquaint yourself with an under-appreciated gem. (wwww.bunnymen.com)

Author rating: 8/10

