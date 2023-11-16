 Liz Phair: Exile in Guyville (30th Anniversary Edition) (Matador) - review | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Liz Phair

Exile in Guyville (30th Anniversary Edition)

Matador

Nov 16, 2023 By Matthew Berlyant


Part of Matador’s humorously-titled “Revisionist History Series” (their ongoing reissue campaign of the last four to five years), this is a straightforward vinyl reissue of Liz Phair’s startling and career-defining debut album Exile in Guyville, released back in 1993 and now celebrating its 30th (!) anniversary. Just like the original vinyl release, it’s housed in a regular (non-gatefold) sleeve and includes an insert detailing each individual song and who plays on it along with some artwork and photos on the other side of the insert. The album still hits as hard as it did back in the ’90s, its lo-fi charm, ultra-jaded (yet proving that underneath every cynic is a bruised romantic), barbed-wire lyrics, and catchy songs winning over new converts with every subsequent generation, and influencing a new generation of feminist punk and indie rockers. Even if she never subsequently matched the brilliance of this album, her place in history is secured as a result of this record.

All that said, if you’re reading this, you’re probably wondering how the pressing quality is. Frankly, it’s outstanding, flat, quiet, and loud, but not too much so; there is plenty of dynamic range here. Also, having the vinyl be a beautiful purple swirl also helps this reissue feel like an essential purchase, especially for those who have never heard this album on vinyl. Frankly, it’s never sounded better. (www.lizphairofficial.com)

