Australian quartet Body Type—comprised of Sophie McComish, Annabel Blackman, Cecil Coleman, and Georgia Wilkinson-Derums—embraced the challenge of creating their second album, Expired Candy, during the restrictive lockdowns in their homeland. Surprisingly, the logistical hurdles posed by COVID haven’t appeared to hinder their creative process. Quite the opposite in fact as album two showcases the band hitting their stride and pushing their songwriting boundaries with some style.

The album delves into the paradox of finding transcendence in the ordinary. Drawing inspiration from the mundane experiences of lockdown, Body Type effortlessly combine soaring melodies, and wry, acerbic and often poetic lyrics with electrifying guitars underpinned by a propulsive rhythm. The result is a collection of tracks that pulsate with edgy, fiery energy while exuding an underlying sense of profound joy and liberation.

While the songwriting process may have taken longer than anticipated, the recording of Expired Candy was swift and efficient. Partly due to a clearly unmissable opportunity to tour with Pixies, which also coincided with their scheduled studio time. Guided by Jonathan Boulet (Party Dozen), a producer who instinctively understood the band’s vision, the album blends scuzzy punk riot grrl elements showcased in “Anti-Romancer,” with hints of Britpop and the imaginary retrofitted genre some now call indie sleaze (which, let’s be honest kids, never really existed). The ragged Libertines-inspired “Sha La La La” is a prime example. While Body Type happily acknowledge their influences, they infuse their music with their own unique vision and sparkling personality, ensuring that Expired Candy never feels derivative.

The album kicks off with the exhilarating “Holding On” and maintains its momentum with “Summer Forever” and “Weekend,” which all contribute to an overall sense of carpe diem. The introspective rush of “Miss the Word,” previously released as a single, showcases McComish’s candid reflections on missed experiences and frustrations endured over the last few challenging years. Amidst the emotional whirlwind, “Beat You Up” offers a moment of tender wistful respite. “Creation of Man,” with its cascading overlapping riffs, vividly portrays the challenges faced by women in an industry that still idolizes self-absorbed male artists, regardless of their colossal mediocrity. The title track “Expired Candy” is magnificent and “Shake Yer Memory” stands as one of Body Type’s finest moments, a beautiful and bittersweet composition that exemplifies their ability to craft soaring, affecting melodies intertwined with poetic lyrics.

Expired Candy marks a significant leap forward from their fantastic debut, Everything Is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising, proving that Body Type’s musical repertoire possesses far more depth and subtlety than some dismissive “music industry dudes” may have initially credited them for when they first emerged as a band. It’s never too late to apologize guys. (www.bodytypeband.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10