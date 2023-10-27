



Madeline Edwards, The Mammoths, Darius Starks, David Ramirez Fall For Greenville 2023, Greenville, SC, October 12-15, 2023,

Photography by Courtesy of TK PR Web Exclusive



Though many music and travel lovers may not have Greenville, South Carolina on their radar, the quaint city possesses a warm and affable feel. Fall For Greenville, which took place from October 12-15 and is in its 42nd year, garnered thousands of attendees who were eager to participate in the food and music festival. Not only did the event feature dozens of bands and restaurants, but its convenient downtown location made it easy for participants to explore the richness of the city. Under The Radar had the pleasure of catching Fall For Greenville 2023. Here is a recap of our experience.

What We Heard

The fact that Fall For Greenville remains free after over four decades is truly an anomaly. The festival featured six stages with over 80 acts, attracting those both near and far. Organizers have always had their pulse on up-and-coming talent, with past performances by Valerie June, White Denim, King Tuff, Shovels & Rope and Shooter Jennings. This year, the festivities began Thursday with a kick-off party with sets from Madeline Edwards, David Ramirez and the Abbey Elmore Band. Fall For Greenville veteran and rock and roll pioneer Mac Arnold flexed his legendary catalogue alongside his group, Plate Full O’ Blues. South Carolina native and saxophonist Darius Starks enthralled audiences with his infectious energy and The Mammoths brought grunge rock cool to Greenville.

Where We Stayed

There were a plethora of hotels in downtown Greenville for Fall For Greenville attendees, including The Westin Poinsett, Hyatt Place Greenville Downtown, Aloft Greenville Downtown and AC Hotel by Marriott. Our stay was courtesy of Courtyard Marriott Downtown Greenville, which made things easy and enjoyable. The executive, larger studio featured a comfortable king bed in addition to a sofa bed and pristine city view. The Bistro Bar, located inside the Courtyard Marriott, served delectable breakfast options. In the evening, hotel guests were welcomed to have a beer, a glass of prosecco or a mixed drink while watching television–while sitting snugly in a booth–on one of the big screens.

What We Ate

Between the food trucks and individual vendors stationed at the festival, there were over 60 restaurants to choose from. Our particular favourites were indulging in the classic HipBurger with crinkle cut fries, savouring the chicken and beef empanadas from Latin Flavorz Restaurant, consuming the shrimp and grits and million-dollar collards from Smoke On The Water and trying the hot wings at J&S Wings 2 Go. On the sweeter side, Luckei D’s Cafe offered up delicious donuts and donut holes, Kona Ice had tropical shaved ice covered in cream topping and Wildflower Cupcake + Dessert Bar boasted tasty parfaits and macarons. For folks who don’t mind making a trip to Fountain Inn, Bobby’s BBQ has one of the best briskets, ribs and fixings in all of South Carolina. Owner Tay Nelson, and his wife Sarah, go out of their way to make customers feel at home with their good old, genuine southern hospitality.

What We Drank

The GSP International Airport Wine Garden and Sphinx Beer Garden gave patrons numerous options right at their fingertips. Beer lovers could choose from refreshing options like Bold Rock Hard Cider, Wicked Weed Brewing’s Fest Bier or Pernicious, Voodoo Ranger’s Juicy Haze IPA, Noble Cider and Goose Island Beer. Wine was covered by Lindeman’s and included Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rose and Moscato. For those seeking mixed drinks and refined spirits, look no further than Six & Twenty Distillery. From a private tour revealing the process of distilling from grain to glass with founder and CEO David Raad to mixology classes teaching customers how to make the perfect gimlet or old fashioned, Six & Twenty personify expert craftsmanship with a knack for flair. All of this intake definitely requires a cleanse shortly after, which Southern Pressed Juicery (located in downtown Greenville) specializes in.

How We Relaxed

One of the best and most mesmerizing characteristics about Greenville is its scenery. Fall For Greenville is nicely nestled downtown, on Main Street street which is lined abundantly with trees and Reedy River Falls (located in Falls Park). The Liberty Bridge, which is a 345-foot, curved bridge held up in the air by a single suspension cable, is a rarity in the U.S. Festival goers can take a break from the music and head down the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail. Though it’s a 22-mile trail popular amongst bike riders, attendees can simply lounge on the grass and take in nature in all of its glory. For those feeling more ambitious, Reedy Rides–which is Greenville’s only dedicated bike rental business–offers fun biking options to explore the city.