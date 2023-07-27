 First Aid Kit @ The Salt Shed, Chicago, US, July 23, 2023 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
First Aid Kit @ The Salt Shed, Chicago, US, July 23, 2023,

Jul 27, 2023 By Joshua Mellin Photography by Joshua Mellin Web Exclusive
Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit, consisting of sisters Johanna and Klara Söderberg, made their second stop at Chicago’s Salt Shed, after opening for Lord Huron at the venue’s “Outside the Shed” inaugural series last summer, with Klara noting the interior of the former Morton Salt factory possibly even a “more magical” setting for their Palomino tour stop.

In addition to songs off Ruins and The Lion’s Roar, the set featured heavily from their newest album Palomino released in 2022, with the band paying homage to the Rolling Stones with their version of “Wild Horses II.” The sisters also presented a tribute to Christine McVie with an unplugged cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird”. The sisters closed out the night with a barnstorming take on Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again” before ending the encore set with “My Silver Lining” from their 2014 album Stay Gold.

Next up, First Aid Kit travels back home to Sweden for shows in early August, before a brief UK tour and some shows back stateside in September.

