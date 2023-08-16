 Flow Festival, Helsinki, Finland, August 11-13, 2023 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Lorde

Christine and the Queens, Tove Lo, Suede, Caroline Polachek

Flow Festival, Helsinki, Finland, August 11-13, 2023,

Aug 16, 2023 By Laura Studarus & Joshua Mellin Photography by Laura Studarus & Joshua Mellin
Last weekend, Helsinki hosted Flow Festival, one of the coolest major festivals in the Nordics. Among the acts to grace the stage at Suvilahti, a former power plant in the Finnish capital were Lorde, Blur, Christine and the Queens, and Tove Lo. We sent photographers Joshua Mellin and Laura Studarus to cover the action. Check out their combined gallery of shots below.

Christine and the Queens
Christine and the Queens
Suede
Suede
Ege Zulu
Ege Zulu
Caroline Polachek
Caroline Polachek
Tove Lo
Tove Lo
Seinabo Sey
Seinabo Sey
Wizkid
Wizkid
Moderat
Moderat
Devo
Devo
Anna Puu
Anna Puu
Sexmame
Sexmame

Flow Festival fans!
Flow Festival fans!




