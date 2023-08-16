Lorde
Christine and the Queens, Tove Lo, Suede, Caroline Polachek
Flow Festival, Helsinki, Finland, August 11-13, 2023,
Aug 16, 2023
Photography by Laura Studarus & Joshua Mellin
Last weekend, Helsinki hosted Flow Festival, one of the coolest major festivals in the Nordics. Among the acts to grace the stage at Suvilahti, a former power plant in the Finnish capital were Lorde, Blur, Christine and the Queens, and Tove Lo. We sent photographers Joshua Mellin and Laura Studarus to cover the action. Check out their combined gallery of shots below.
Most Recent
- Outside Lands 2023, San Francisco, CA, August 11-13, 2023 (Review) — Janelle Monáe, Interpol, Megan Thee Stallion, Foo Fighters
- Shamir Shares Self-Directed Video For New Song “Obsession” (News) — Shamir
- CHVRCHES Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album, Share Unreleased Song “Manhattan” (News) — CHVRCHES
- Jamila Woods Shares Video For New Song “Boomerang” (News) — Jamila Woods
- Flow Festival, Helsinki, Finland, August 11-13, 2023 (Review) — Christine and the Queens, Tove Lo, Suede, Caroline Polachek
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.