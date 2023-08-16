

Lorde Lorde

Christine and the Queens, Tove Lo, Suede, Caroline Polachek Flow Festival, Helsinki, Finland, August 11-13, 2023,

Photography by Laura Studarus & Joshua Mellin



Last weekend, Helsinki hosted Flow Festival, one of the coolest major festivals in the Nordics. Among the acts to grace the stage at Suvilahti, a former power plant in the Finnish capital were Lorde, Blur, Christine and the Queens, and Tove Lo. We sent photographers Joshua Mellin and Laura Studarus to cover the action. Check out their combined gallery of shots below.

Christine and the Queens

Suede

Ege Zulu

Caroline Polachek

Tove Lo