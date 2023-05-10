



Heartworms, Panic Shack, Do Nothing, Pale Blue Eyes, Mickey Callisto, Sister Wives Get Together 2023: A Preview,

Web Exclusive



Under the Radar heads to Sheffield a week on Saturday (20th May) for the third edition of Get Together. Spread across various venues in the Kelham Island and Neepsend areas of the city, this year’s event will be the first to take place in what’s regarded as being one of Sheffield’s most creative hubs incorporating five live music venues (Peddler Warehouse, Yellow Arch, Heist Brewery, Alder and Neepsend Social Club) plus a number of other spaces (Piña, Alder Courtyard, Peddler Courtyard, Church and Grafters) featuring independent food and drink vendors, local arts and craft stalls and art installations. There will also be a late night afterparty until 4amin an as-yet unannounced secret venue featuring live DJs including Raw Silk, Pete Fowler, Will Orchard and the Heavenly Jukebox.

There aren’t many tickets left now but what are available can be purchased HERE.

The musical line-up itself represents one of the finest on the UK festival circuit this summer, boasting an eclectic mix of acts both established and new. From the likes of headliners Friendly Fires to hotly tipped newcomers such as Divorce and Prima Queen, this year’s event promises to be Get Together’s finest so far.

In the meantime, here’s six other acts Under the Radar are excited about seeing next Saturday.

Pale Blue Eyes

Based in the picturesque seaside town of Totnes in Devon, Pale Blue Eyes are one of the most exciting bands to emerge from the UK in recent years. Taking their cue from the likes of M83, Slowdive and The Velvet Underground, they’ve fast become one of the circuit’s must-see acts.





Do Nothing

Nottingham’s Do Nothing have been prominent figures on the underground scene since first emerging back in 2018. Nevertheless, their development as both performers and songwriters is there for all to see, and with a handful of critically acclaimed singles and EPs already under their belts have just announced the release of long-awaited debut album Snake Sideways next month.





Panic Shack

Another band who’ve made their name by way of a combination of their unforgettable live shows and excellent singles, Cardiff’s Panic Shack are a once seen, never forgotten experience that will prove to be a welcome addition for this year’s Get Together.





Heartworms

Hotly tipped and with good reason, Heartworms is essentially the project of singer/songwriter Jojo Orme and has already drawn lofty comparisons to the likes of PJ Harvey, Bauhaus and Cocteau Twins among others. We expect Heartworms to be a household name by the close of 2023 so don’t miss this opportunity to see them in such an intimate space as the Yellow Arch Antiques Emporium.





Mickey Callisto

Born in Sunderland and based in Liverpool, Mickey Callisto is a unique entity that will set temperatures rising and blow minds simultaneously. Creating a brand of pop music that sits between the lo-fi stylings of Mac De Marco or Ezra Furman and the dazzling theatrics of Freddie Mercury, Callisto’s early afternoon slot on the Get Together (Main) stage is not to be missed.





Sister Wives

Hailing from Wales but now based in Sheffield, Sister Wives have been compared to Stereolab, Can and Broadcast among others which makes their set an enticing prospect and one that promises to be a memorable highlight from this year’s event.

Full stage times and breakdowns are listed below.