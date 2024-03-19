



The Jesus and Mary Chain Glasgow Eyes Fuzz Club

Web Exclusive

The year is 2024, and it’s something of a miracle that The Jesus and Mary Chain are still making music and defying expectations. After their explosive breakup in 1998, few thought brothers Jim and William Reid would ever work together again let alone deliver a cohesive and experimental album. But here they are with Glasgow Eyes, a body of work that serves as a testament to their enduring creativity whilst solidifying their iconic status.

Forget about leather pants, forget about the notoriety and any notion that after 40 years in the game they are going to suddenly relent and recreate Psychocandy. Forget about predictable reunions. The Reids are now in their 60s and Glasgow Eyes reflects a seasoned maturity and musical sophistication that’s often overlooked by critics. Their signature sound is still present, but it’s now infused with the eerie industrial thrum of Suicide and the robotic pulsations of Kraftwerk, taking the album in unexpected directions.

Some tracks, such as “The Eagles and The Beatles,” channel classic Mary Chain vibes with its Joan Jett-inspired glam-punk stomp, while “Mediterranean X Film” and “Silver Strings” delve into darker, cinematic territory, the latter echoing the atmospheric stylings of John Barry. “Pure Poor” is imbued with the moody spirit of “Nine Million Rainy Days” (from 1987’s Darklands), while “Chemical Animal” pulses with the band’s signature dark energy. “Girl 71,” however, featuring Jim’s partner Rachel Conti on vocals, offers a rare moment of optimism amidst the band’s predilection to embrace “the power of negative thinking.”

Glasgow Eyes cements The Jesus and Mary Chain’s legacy as influential pioneers, but it’s more than just a nostalgic trip. It’s a testament to their ability to surprise, innovate, and craft music that still resonates even at this stage in their career. (www.themarychain.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10