



Greatest Hits (2023 Vinyl Reissue)

If you’ve only got one Police album, chances are, this is it. Originally released in 1992, Greatest Hits gets the 2023 vinyl reissue treatment and holds up remarkably well. The Police were one of the most consistently good singles bands of their era; so even when the albums became a little patchy, there’d always be a radio-friendly tune on them which lifted them up a notch or two. Those tunes were inevitably, the singles. And they’re all here.

Every track on Greatest Hits is a little masterclass in how to write a memorable pop tune. From “Roxanne” to “Tea in the Sahara,” the quality does not drop. You might roll your eyes when you hear the first bars of “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da,” but you’ll be singing along before they’ve got to the second chorus.

Utilizing a lightness of touch, a reggae lilt, and some deft song writing by Sting, The Police were irresistible. It might have been nice to have included their debut release “Fall Out,” their sneering (and possibly cynical) first single, but that might have been a little jarring for the consumers who came to hear “Roxanne.”

It’s hard to argue with 75 million record sales, so why bother? Greatest Hits is one of those compilations where every tune is worthy of inclusion. No deep cuts. No challenging new material. Just car stereo friendly, uncontentious, top-drawer pop. And who doesn’t love that? (www.thepolice.com)

Author rating: 9/10