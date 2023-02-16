 Marvin Gaye: Greatest Hits Live in ’76 (Mercury) - review | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, February 16th, 2023  
Subscribe

Marvin Gaye

Greatest Hits Live in ’76

Mercury

Feb 16, 2023 Web Exclusive By Ian Rushbury Bookmark and Share


This is an odd album to appear on a major label. Greatest Hits Live in ’76 has the look of one of those “semi-official” releases that appear briefly and then disappear before the lawyers get involved. The tracklisting is also a little disingenuous—the sleeve boasts 22 tracks, but quite a few have been truncated and form part of a medley. That said, “Let’s Get it On” gets a (slightly) extended workout. Good news if you like your Marvin Gaye on the lascivious side.

The band are great in a ’70s show-band way and you can’t argue with the performances, even if some of the tunes are abridged. Oddly, there’s nothing from his then current I Want You album.

The voice is superb. The songs are peerless. Sadly, you can file Greatest Hits Live in ’76 under “for completists only.” (www.marvingaye.net)

Author rating: 6/10

Rate this album



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #70

Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)

Most Recent