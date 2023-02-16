



Marvin Gaye Greatest Hits Live in ’76 Mercury

Web Exclusive

This is an odd album to appear on a major label. Greatest Hits Live in ’76 has the look of one of those “semi-official” releases that appear briefly and then disappear before the lawyers get involved. The tracklisting is also a little disingenuous—the sleeve boasts 22 tracks, but quite a few have been truncated and form part of a medley. That said, “Let’s Get it On” gets a (slightly) extended workout. Good news if you like your Marvin Gaye on the lascivious side.

The band are great in a ’70s show-band way and you can’t argue with the performances, even if some of the tunes are abridged. Oddly, there’s nothing from his then current I Want You album.

The voice is superb. The songs are peerless. Sadly, you can file Greatest Hits Live in ’76 under “for completists only.” (www.marvingaye.net)

Author rating: 6/10