



Self Esteem, Spiritualized, Devo, The Walkmen Green Man Festival 2023, Glanusk Park, Wales, August 17-20, 2023,

Photography by Ian Weston Web Exclusive



After a lovely ride down on the motorbike, ensuring a swift entry to the site, past a long queue of cars, Under The Radar found ourselves in the picturesque landscape of the Brecon Beacons, and the fields of Glanusk Park, nestled by the side of the River Usk. The stage was set for an unforgettable weekend of music, art, and fun at the Green Man Festival 2023. Evidence that this year’s edition would live up to its reputation as one of the UK’s most loved music festivals were the happy campers rapidly filling the campsites.

Green Man Festival has always been celebrated for its inclusive and welcoming atmosphere, and 2023 was no exception. The palpable sense of community among festival goers is illustrated by the number of regulars buying tickets for the Settlers Camp which opens on Monday well before the festival starts.

2023 Green Man boasted a lineup that seamlessly intertwined genres and eras, catering to the diverse tastes of its audience. From the indie rock of The Walkmen to electronic beats of Jockstrap, and from Lankum’s Irish folk to the jangling sound of Los Dedos’ surf guitars , with everything in between. A massive coup for the festival to get headliners Devo, one of only three live UK dates. They played a brilliant set crammed with hits like “Whip It”, “Satisfaction” and “Jocko Homo”, in the midst of a hoolie of a rainstorm that at one point threatened to blow them off the stage, they instead blew the crowd away. An absolute triumph.

Los Dedos

Devo

Self Esteem, Spiritualized, and First Aid Kit alongside some of the best new bands around gave Green Man bragging rights over many other festival lineups this year.

Spiritualized

Spiritualized

The Last Dinner Party, living up to the hype and drawing a huge crowd to the Rising Stage, were just one example of this as were UH who played a session in the Round The Twist tent beforehand. Like a cross between Kate Bush and Bjork, at a séance, on acid, summoning the Gods Of Techno by speaking, nay screaming in tongues. We loved them and can’t wait to see them again.

UH

Self Esteem has been touring the Prioritise Pleasure show for nearly two years and her powerful messages had the crowd singing along. A moving experience for everyone at the Mountain Stage and clearly for Rebecca too.

Self Esteem

Self Esteem

Bob Vylan raising the roof of the Far Out tent, Julie Byrne’s tender heartfelt songs, and Confidence Man’s sweaty gymnastic performance were some of the other highlights for us.

Bob Vylan

Julie Byrne

This was a first visit to Green Man but we’ll be back for more next year.