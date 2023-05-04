



Greg Mendez Greg Mendez Forged Artifacts

It’s perhaps a trite sentiment to view a work as a statement of an artist coming into their own, but Philadelphia solo artist Greg Mendez gives us exactly that on his third, and self-titled, album. Mendez underplays his abilities as noted by his statement that the album’s title came from a lack of not having a better name for it versus some proclamation that this is a definitive take on who he is. But the album also gives the listener the rare perspective of three of its songs having been already released as live versions on last year’s Live At Purgatory. The live album also displayed improved versions of previously released tracks, highlighted by the failsafe melody and heartbreak of “Sweet Sixteen.” Though loose and primarily home recorded, the arc of Mendez’s work shows a continual polishing up and a songwriter that seems somehow incapable of crafting a compelling story while also setting a devastating hook.

Case in point is the left field appeal of the album’s second single, “Maria.” Set to what sounds like some long forgotten ’70s soft-rock TV theme song, Mendez recounts the lure of addiction along with a bumbling effort to avoid an inevitable arrest. Not the blueprint as taught in Pop Music 101, but Mendez’s mix of melody and unvarnished truth is captivating to say the least. (On earlier song “Donut Shop” the singer reveals that he hasn’t showered since meeting the subject of the song. Whether out of reverence or a lack of hygiene is up to the listener to discern.)

Over a slight 23-minute course, Mendez breezes through nine tracks that reveal layers of complexity on repeated listens. Though the opening song “Rev. John/Friend” clocks in under three minutes, it travels several paths before it kicks in. Organ chords drift from the echoes of a Christmas carol to West Side Story’s “Somewhere,” before rolling into a gently handled story of a doomed relationship. Drums come in mid track and the chiming guitar that comes even later shares the hook of Silver Jews’ later era “Open Field.” A jumble of ideas that hang together seamlessly.

Three songs in, Mendez reveals the peak of his compositional ability to date. “Cop Caller” is a simply gorgeous moment that conceals further truths. Sung in an effortless falsetto, the song builds to a towering chamber pop pinnacle that is repeatedly subverted by a distorted guitar line. “I know you’re scheming again tonight, but you’re sincerely upset so I ask you what you want,” Mendez shares under the canopy of protection the composition forms. The later “Clearer Picture (of You),” is equally fine and showcases the parts and pieces from which Mendez cobbles together his magic. A fine song in its own right, the image of Mendez adding the drum track (all of which were recorded offsite from his home recording set-up) to bring it to full realization brings the song’s fuzzy appeal into focus.

Whether it’s the brutal humor of fighting over the radio dial on “Best Behavior” or the dread laced beauty of “Shark’s Mouth,” Mendez’s way with words and melody feels both effortless and steeped in conquered challenges. His willingness to workshop his songs over multiple releases and recount the difficulties of life give his art a feel of growing up in public. If he continues to share and evolve on this same trajectory any that take the time to notice will be invariably sucked into his spell. (www.gregmendez.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 8/10