HelloGoodbye’s Forrest Kline at Emo Nite at Chicago’s Subterranean,
Aug 26, 2022
Photography by Kaitlyn Johnson
On August 13th, Chicago’s Subterranean became the explosive backdrop for the illustrious phenomena known as Emo Nite. Those in attendance were treated to a plethora of pop punk and emo hits. From Panic! At The Disco to Taking Back Sunday, Green Day to 3OH!3, Blink-182 to Cobra Starship, the crowd eagerly indulged in an all-nite dance party that left them sweaty but rejuvenated. To top it all off, HelloGoodbye frontman Forrest Kline stopped by to helm to the DJ booth and greet surprised fans. Check out photos of the event below. Make sure to check out an upcoming Emo Nite near you.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Pei (Formerly of Gangs of Youths) Shares New Live Video for “Themesong” (News) — Pei
- Check Out Photos of Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Strokes in Toronto (Review) —
- HelloGoodbye’s Forrest Kline at Emo Nite at Chicago’s Subterranean (Review) —
- Ezra Furman – Stream the New Album Including “Ally Sheedy in The Breakfast Club” (News) — Ezra Furman
- Boogie Belgique Shares New Single “Wonder” (News) — Boogie Belgique
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.