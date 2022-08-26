 HelloGoodbye’s Forrest Kline at Emo Nite at Chicago’s Subterranean | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, August 26th, 2022  
Subscribe

HelloGoodbye’s Forrest Kline at Emo Nite at Chicago’s Subterranean,

Aug 26, 2022 By Candace McDuffie Photography by Kaitlyn Johnson
Bookmark and Share


On August 13th, Chicago’s Subterranean became the explosive backdrop for the illustrious phenomena known as Emo Nite. Those in attendance were treated to a plethora of pop punk and emo hits. From Panic! At The Disco to Taking Back Sunday, Green Day to 3OH!3, Blink-182 to Cobra Starship, the crowd eagerly indulged in an all-nite dance party that left them sweaty but rejuvenated. To top it all off, HelloGoodbye frontman Forrest Kline stopped by to helm to the DJ booth and greet surprised fans. Check out photos of the event below. Make sure to check out an upcoming Emo Nite near you.

www.subt.net

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.




Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent