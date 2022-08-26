



HelloGoodbye’s Forrest Kline at Emo Nite at Chicago’s Subterranean,

Photography by Kaitlyn Johnson



On August 13th, Chicago’s Subterranean became the explosive backdrop for the illustrious phenomena known as Emo Nite. Those in attendance were treated to a plethora of pop punk and emo hits. From Panic! At The Disco to Taking Back Sunday, Green Day to 3OH!3, Blink-182 to Cobra Starship, the crowd eagerly indulged in an all-nite dance party that left them sweaty but rejuvenated. To top it all off, HelloGoodbye frontman Forrest Kline stopped by to helm to the DJ booth and greet surprised fans. Check out photos of the event below. Make sure to check out an upcoming Emo Nite near you.

