



Hockley Hustle 2023: A Preview,

Nottingham’s Hockley Hustle all dayer returns this weekend (Sunday 22nd October) with its biggest selection of artists and venues to date since it started back in 2006. The epic all dayer has a packed programme of 350 acts showcasing the huge amount of talent and diversity of Nottingham’s live music scene spanning stages put together by 35 local promoters across 40 venues. Jazz, drum & bass, poetry, soul, house, folk, hip hop, reggae, funk, metal, pop, rock, indie and every sub-genre in between all find a place in this inclusive annual event that raises tens of thousands of pounds for local charities.

Along with street entertainment, a silent disco, samba parades, magic acts, circus performers, graffiti artists and a collaboration with Nottingham Street Food, this homegrown, independent festival run with the help of a whole army of volunteers has come to represent the very best of Nottingham’s creative arts and music scenes.

Among the artists playing this year will be acclaimed actor and singer Vicky McClure’s Our Dementia Choir, and the UFO Orchestra which will feature a number of guest vocalists from in and around the city.

Elsewhere, Nottingham independent label Phlexx Records celebrate their 10th birthday putting on stages with a host of acts released on the label through the years, as well as curating the Silent Disco. Late night entertainment can be found at Hockley Arts Club where LGBTQ+ arts collective Queerphoria, will be playing until the early hours of Monday morning.

New York hip hop producer Large Professor and reggae sound system V Rocket International bring an international flavour to the Sneinton Market takeover by Can’t Stop Won’t Stop while Cultural Vibrations will be performing at Revolution before passing over the baton to Hustle newcomers, Heat Fest, from 8pm onwards.



During the daytime, Das Kino hosts a showcase of young artists curated by Inspire Youth Arts, while the Young Creative Awards stage at Carousel features a selection of performers chosen from 2023 award entrants.

Spoken word will be the flavour of the day at Emmanuel House and the Curious Tavern featuring Nottingham and Leicester collectives.

There’s also a free music industry day taking place on Saturday 21st October at Antenna and Rough Trade. Partnering with DIY collective Ladies Music Pub, a selection of the UK’s best and brightest industry professionals including A&Rs, artist managers, publishers, record labels and promoters have been invited to Nottingham for the weekend to take part in the day, share their expertise in workshops, artists surgeries and panel talks.

2023 Wristbands are just £15 for access to more than 40 venues and 350 acts. While Young Hustler Wristbands (for ages 17 and under) are just £3 plus booking fees. The Wristband Exchange at Broadway will be open from 11.30am to 9pm.

The festival donates all the ticket income, with other funds coming from sale of merchandise and T-shirts. This year, the festival will be supporting local charities: Imara, Base 51, Emmanuel House, B’Me Cancer Communities, SFiCE Foundation and Our Dementia Choir.

In the meantime, here are 10 artists Under the Radar are most looking forward to seeing on Sunday.

BLOODWORM

(1600 @ Jam Café)

Nottingham trio Bloodworm have emerged as one of the most exciting acts in the city over the past twelve months. Taking their cues musically from The Cure, The Smiths and Bauhaus among others, the trio’s goth-tinged post-punk has attracted a wealth of admirers from in and outside of the city.





CAMPFIRE SOCIAL

(1830 @ Rough Trade)

One of the few “outsiders” gracing a stage at this year’s Hockley Hustle. Chester collective Campfire Social first came to our attention at the annual Focus Wales event nearly a decade ago, and since then their wholesome indiepop has drawn comparisons with Broken Social Scene, Pavement and Los Campesinos!





CHLOE RODGERS

(1930 @ Broadway Cinema)

Another artist that’s been a longtime favourite at Under the Radar. Chloe Rodgers has been a regular on the Nottingham music scene for a few years now, while her excellent debut EP Back To The Quay received international acclaim upon its release at the back end of 2021. Here, Chloe will be accompanied by the Rob Rosa String Quartet which should be worth the entry fee alone.





GEORGE GADD

(1530 @ Rough Trade)

George Gadd has been playing Nottingham’s bars and venues for the best part of a decade now, both as a solo artist or with his band The Aftermath. His eclectic fusion of folk, punk and emo has seen him compared to the likes of Frank Turner and Sam Duckworth (Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly) and his recent appearance at July’s 2000 Trees Festival was deemed as one of the weekend’s highlights.





MARVIN’S REVENGE

(2130 @ The Bodega)

This East Midlands based trio (part Derby, part Nottingham) have also emerged in recent months as one of the area’s most exciting exports. Fusing the more interesting elements of grunge and post-punk (think The Jesus Lizard meets The Chameleons), Marvin’s Revenge release a new EP entitled VR Porn on 6th November, and here’s the lead track “Jack (Let Go Of The Door)”.





MOLLIE RALPH

(1900 @ Six Barrels Drafthouse)

Nottingham based singer/songwriter Mollie Ralph has been playing the local circuit since 2016 and drawn comparisons with Norah Jones and Amy Winehouse. Her critically acclaimed debut EP Old Café came out in 2019 and she played to thousands of people at the Isle Of Wight Festival in June of this year. Expect a more stripped back but nonetheless captivating set here.





SEAS OF MIRTH

(2200 @ Metronome)

East Midlands based collective Seas of Mirth have been kicking up a storm for the past decade, fusing any number of styles, sounds and genres in the process. With four albums to their name – the most recent being Kriller which came out last month – expect an aquatic themed set drawn from their extensive back catalogue and a show that’s once seen, never forgotten.





STUART PEARCE

(1700 @ Jam Café)

As if being named after a local and international footballing legend isn’t enough, Stuart Pearce’s music packs a punch as hard-hitting as their namesake’s bone crunching tackles used to back in the day. Fusing politically and socially aware lyrics with DIY post-punk sensibilities, their debut album Red Sport International came out on Safe Suburban Homes Records in July and is one of this year’s finest.





THE CHASE

(1830 @ The Bodega)

Nottingham five-piece The Chase have been making a name for themselves up and down the UK in recent months. Their ska-tinged indie rock caught the attention of London independent label This Feeling who signed them last year, while the band recently played their biggest headline show selling out the city’s Metronome venue in May.





YAY MARIA!

(1500 @ The Angel Microbrewery)

Derby based queer and trans musician Yay Maria! has been making waves across the East Midlands music scene for a while now. Recently signed to Nottingham independent label I’m Not From London, Yay Maria!’s music has been described as both lo-fi and cinematic, while the lyrical themes are often drawn from personal experiences and society’s entrenched power dynamics as a whole.

