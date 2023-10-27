Hockley Hustle 2023, Nottingham, UK, October 22, 2023,



​Having grown beyond all expectations from its humble beginnings in 2006, Nottingham’s Hockley Hustle has become an integral feature on the East Midlands’ annual music calendar. This year’s event played host to over 350 artists playing across over 35 participating venues and spaces, creating one of the most vibrant atmospheres the city will see in 2023. Its also one of the most inclusive too, it’s Young Hustler programme specifically designed for children of all ages who as well as watching live music in the majority of venues, can also get involved in various workshops ranging from DJ classes and Bhangra drumming to graffiti art and even a family themed rave.

Add the number of high profile gigs also taking place in the city this evening - The Bug Club at Rescue Rooms, The Warlocks and hotly tipped local four-piece Bored Marsh at the Chameleon, and Maisie Peters at Rock City being three sold out shows happening - and it’s clear to see why Nottingham is currently experiencing a resurgence as one of the UK’s most exciting cities on the creative map.

As with any line-up, the mark of a great festival is usually the number of clashes throughout the day, making it nigh on impossible to see everyone we’d originally planned on seeing. Then of course, there’s always those performances one stumbles upon by chance that leave us wanting more. Step forwards Lexa, aka Nottingham born and now Leeds based singer/songwriter Lexa Lambert. Although still only sixteen years of age, her two sets at the Old Bus Depot and Das Kino exude a confidence and maturity far beyond her years. Influenced by Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams in equal measures, we predict big things for her in the none too distant future.

Over in Rough Trade, supergroup of sorts Duty Mighty are making their debut. The five-piece - Spiritualized guitarists Martin Lynch and Tony “Doggen” Foster, drummer Kevin Bales, former Champyun Clouds multi-instrumentalist Asa Hudson and local musician and poet Sophie Diver - play a frazzled blues not too dissimilar to Doves or Sunhouse. Drawing a large crowd that includes Everton football manager Sean Dyche among its number, Duty Mighty are another outfit we expect to hear more of in the coming months.

Staying in Rough Trade, the Hockley Hustle isn’t just confined to Nottingham based artists. Which is just as well for Chester’s Campfire Social. Hailed as the Welsh Broken Social Scene or Los Campesinos!, their short but sweet repertoire also draws a sizeable number that joins in enthusiastically with their catchy numbers, even finding time to wish singer/guitarist Thomas Hyndman a happy birthday before the end.

Earlier in the day, Bloodworm demonstrate why the smart money’s on them to be the next band to break nationally from the region. Taking inspiration from the darker recesses of 1980s post-punk (think The Cure, The Smiths, Bauhaus and The Chameleons) they’re something of a revelation in a Jam Cafe that’s packed to capacity with dozens more queuing outside to get in. Songs like “Bloodlust” and “Cemetery Dance” have become live favourites over the past few months, and with talk of record deals and tours in the offing, 2024 could be a big year for them.

The Six Barrels Drafthouse is also jammed to the rafters for Mollie Ralph. Playing a set of mostly new material and backed by a three-piece band, her inimitable rock-tinged blend of blues and soul proves a hit with those squeezed into whatever recesses of the venue they can find.

Elsewhere, The Publics fuse ska, indiepop, dance and everything else in between (the guitarist is wearing a Chappaqua Wrestling t-shirt which gives you some idea of where their heads are at) that creates a melee of limbs and shapes during their adrenaline pumped set on the BBC Introducing Stage at the Bodega. While post-hardcore trio Marvin’s Revenge also demonstrate why they’re another of the city’s bands hotly tipped to make significant waves over the next year or so. New single “Jack (Let Go Of The Dear)” proving particularly popular with those out front, many of whom are in other Nottingham bands it has to be said!

Of course this only a small selection of what was on offer throughout the day and night, but nevertheless it also serves as a clear illustration of where Nottingham is at musically right now.

Here’s to 2024!