Friday, April 28th, 2023  
Carole King

Home Again - Live From Central Park, New York City, May 26, 1973

Sony/Legacy

Apr 28, 2023 By Ian Rushbury


It’s hard to believe that it’s taken almost 50 years for Home Again - Live From Central Park, New York City, May 26, 1973 to finally get released. You’d think that record company executives would be falling over themselves to issue anything with Carole King’s name on, a mere two years after Tapestry established her as a major artist as well as a songwriter. For whatever reason, we finally get to hear a fascinating period piece.

The first seven songs are performed by King solo and are the most successful on the record. It’s hard to make an outdoor show in front of an estimated audience of 100,000 seem intimate, but she gives it a good try. When the band finally arrive on stage to perform the majority of her then current album Fantasy, we lose a little of the atmosphere. The musicianship and arrangements are fine, but it’s the simple, solo renditions of the material that work the best here. “You’ve Got a Friend” is a standout. It’s a cute curio from her golden age, but Home Again - Live From Central Park, New York City, May 26, 1973 isn’t an essential purchase for anyone who isn’t a King diehard. (www.caroleking.com)

Author rating: 6/10

