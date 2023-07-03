



Hotel Lux Hotel Lux @ Boileroom, Guildford, UK, June 18, 2023,

Photography by Andy Robbins Web Exclusive



Preconceptions can sometimes trip you up, and so it proves when pre-empting what to expect from Hotel Lux.

Anyone familiar with the band’s debut album Hands Across The Creek might be expecting singer Lewis Duffin to come flying out the traps with a glint in his eye and a cheeky swagger to accompany his drole descriptions of modern life. You might even be forgiven for half expecting a shout of “Parklife!” between each line.

Instead, there’s a much darker heart at the root of the band’s live sound. At times it has an unexpected heaviness that seems to be weighing down on their shoulders.

Duffin closes his eyes for much of the set and grips the microphone stand. Even “National Team” and the way it brilliantly captures the deflating realisation of any aging football fan that “There’s people my age that play for the national team” sounds somewhat more ominous than expected. That’s not intended as a slight on what is still an infectiously catchy tune, driven by bass player Cam Sims who takes steps up to the microphone for the song’s memorable vocal hook. It’s merely an observation, even though several amongst the crowd are easily old enough to have grown up in the era of Zammo McGuire rather than Harry Maguire.

Duffin’s distinctive sing-speak vocal delivery is at the forefront of ‘Solidarity Song’ and ‘Eastbound And Down’ which come daubed with echoes of Eddie Argos (he’s just talking…to the kids). Even their more sombre delivery, when compared to their recorded renditions, can’t knock the poppiness from their core. These are songs that will likely be whistled by many on their way home tonight.

For all the talk of their more recent material though, they close with 2017 single ‘The Last Hangman’. It’s brooding menace, twanging spaghetti western guitars and ominous vocal is a neat fit. It draws a pencil line between Hotel Lux and the likes of Fontaines DC, The Murder Capital and even DITZ, without going as far as giving it an inked commitment. Instead, it exemplifies the band’s knack of pointing in one direction, only to take you down another.

Think you know Hotel Lux? Expect the unexpected.