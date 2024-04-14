HotWax
HotWax, Trout, Aziya
HotWax @ Future Yard, Birkenhead, UK, April 9, 2024,
Apr 14, 2024
Photography by Andy Von Pip
Hotwax: Blazing a Grunge Trail Through Birkenhead
Forget Seattle, Hastings is the new breeding ground for grunge! HotWax, a hugely talented young trio led by the ferocious Tallulah Sim-Savage (vocals/guitar), stormed Future Yard in Birkenhead, proving why they’re one of the UK’s hottest live acts right now. Sharing stages with big names already (Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the Strokes, QOTSA, Royal Blood), tonight was their night to headline, and they did not disappoint.
This wasn’t your average gig. Their set, part of DIY’s Now and Next showcase, crackled with raw power. Sim-Savage’s vocals were a throaty grunge roar, channeling the likes of Hole and Nirvana, while her blistering guitar licks set the place on fire (not literally – although more on that later). The rhythm section, Lola Sam (bass) and Alfie Sayers (drums), were tighter than a Tory Government’s fiscal policy (but much more fun), and together, they tore through a set list packed with grungy anthems like “Tell Me Everything’s Alright,” “Dress Our Love,” “Treasure,” and the pummeling “Drop.” It was pure, unadulterated energy, and the crowd certainly showed their approval.
Speaking of fire, the venue’s alarm did make a surprise appearance – earlier in the evening no wonder with HotWax in the house - But that couldn’t dampen the electrifying atmosphere.
The night wasn’t just about HotWax, though. The bill was brilliantly crafted. Trout, based in Liverpool, brought a live sound that’s truly evolved, justifying tastemaker label Chess Club Records’ interest. And London’s Aziya delivered a stellar set – witty, stylish, and bursting with fantastic tunes. She breathed fresh life and a modern perspective into the often-dull-as-dishwater plodding indie genre, proving new music is alive and kicking.
It’s never been tougher for new artists to break through, but if you think all the great music has already been made, HotWax and the rest of this line-up arrived and proved otherwise. Ditch the nostalgia for a night and head to a grassroots venue. Experience the raw energy, the thrill of the discovery, and the rush of that post-gig high - which, after all, is what live music is all about.
HotWax Set List
Tell Me Everything’s Alright
Phone Machine
Treasure
Dress Our Love
Drop
Lights On
In Her Bedroom
e Flat
A Thousand Times
High Tea
Rip It Out
