 How to Protect Bookstores and Why | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, February 14th, 2024  
Subscribe

Danny Caine

How to Protect Bookstores and Why

Published by Microcosm

Feb 12, 2024 By Frank Valish Bookmark and Share


Danny Caine is an author and the co-owner of Raven Book Store in Lawrence, Kansas. He has previously published a book entitled How to Resist Amazon and Why, and How to Protect Bookstores finds him delving further into the importance of independent bookstores worldwide.

In How to Protect Bookstores and Why, Caine profiles 12 bookstores across the country, one in Canada, and another in France, painting vivid pictures of these wonderful stores and outlining their different ethos, cultural importance, and community relevance. In doing so, he not only makes a case for why these bookstores deserve support but why such support is absolutely necessary to a progressive culture that supports the arts, the people, and the communities in which they reside.

Alongside the bookstore profiles, Caine details steps that we all can take to make positive change and help bookstores like these survive the long haul in an environment where the almighty Amazon rules. Yes, we need to continue to patronize these shops, but it’s not a simple as just this. How to Protect Bookstores is a wonderful guide that cements why bookstores are both beautiful and necessary, and why we should do everything in our power to ensure their future. (www.microcosmpublishing.com)

Author rating: 7/10

Rate this book



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent