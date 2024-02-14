



Danny Caine How to Protect Bookstores and Why Published by Microcosm

Danny Caine is an author and the co-owner of Raven Book Store in Lawrence, Kansas. He has previously published a book entitled How to Resist Amazon and Why, and How to Protect Bookstores finds him delving further into the importance of independent bookstores worldwide.

In How to Protect Bookstores and Why, Caine profiles 12 bookstores across the country, one in Canada, and another in France, painting vivid pictures of these wonderful stores and outlining their different ethos, cultural importance, and community relevance. In doing so, he not only makes a case for why these bookstores deserve support but why such support is absolutely necessary to a progressive culture that supports the arts, the people, and the communities in which they reside.

Alongside the bookstore profiles, Caine details steps that we all can take to make positive change and help bookstores like these survive the long haul in an environment where the almighty Amazon rules. Yes, we need to continue to patronize these shops, but it’s not a simple as just this. How to Protect Bookstores is a wonderful guide that cements why bookstores are both beautiful and necessary, and why we should do everything in our power to ensure their future. (www.microcosmpublishing.com)

Author rating: 7/10