dEUS
How to Replace It
[PIAS]
Mar 22, 2023 Web Exclusive
For their first album since 2012’s Following Sea, dEUS have reached back beyond their 1994 debut album Worst Case Scenario for inspiration, it seems. How to Replace It has a curious late ’80s feel to it which has softened the edges and unbent the quirks of Belgium’s foremost art rock ensemble.
The album gets off to a slightly inauspicious start with the title track. The rather ponderous timpani-lead opener is just about saved by a by a super intense ending. That just about okay vibe permeates the whole album. While there are no outright stinkers on here, there’s nothing that makes you feverishly hit the repeat button.
The best of the bunch is “Love Breaks Down,” a piano-based ballad that would probably be a massive hit in the hands of James Blunt as long as he skipped the “fuck around” part of the lyric.
Maybe How to Replace It is a tentative return to recording and the baby steps will be replaced by giant strides. Let’s hope that they both find their feet and their edge again soon. (www.deus.be)
Author rating: 6/10
Average reader rating: 4/10
