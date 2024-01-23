



Lou Reed Hudson River Wind Meditations (2024 Reissue) Light in the Attic

Web Exclusive

Lou Reed’s last released solo recording before his untimely death in 2013 is this gorgeous, quiet, all-instrumental New Age-inspired set. It was originally intended (as the title implies) as background music for his yoga and later tai chi practice before it was given a wide release, initially in 2007 by the Sounds True label. Unavailable in any physical format for many years and not officially on streaming (except YouTube) until now, the album is now back in print thanks to the remarkable work of Light in the Attic and it follows the 2022 release of Words & Music, May 1965 as part two of their Lou Reed Archive series.

As a two-record set, it is split nicely and evenly into four separate pieces, though it should be noted that “Move Your Heart” is split into two parts, each of which take up an entire side. If this makes one think that it would be boring to sit through this entire thing, I must say that not only does it go by quickly, but in the right mood and setting, it can be incredible hypnotic as well. When this album first came out, it was thrilling as a long-time fan to hear Lou return to the drone of 1976’s polarizing but incredibly influential Metal Machine Music. Unlike that album, however, this music is not meant to confront, but to soothe and it does so beautifully.

The booklet and liner notes within it are also unbelievable, featuring beautiful photos and interviews with Reed’s widow Laurie Anderson, longtime Reed associate and friend Hal Wilner, and others that detail the painstaking creative process that led to the creation of this beautiful album while putting it into the context of what was going on in Reed’s life then alongside his flourishing interest in spirituality, Buddhism, tai-chi, yoga, and the like. 2024 may only a few weeks old, but I’m sure this will be on my list of best reissues by the year’s end. (www.loureed.com)

Author rating: 8/10