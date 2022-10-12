



Plains I Walked With You A Ways ANTI-

Web Exclusive

Lest there be any question that the collaboration between Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee) and Jess Williamson would be country-fried, opening track “Summer Sun” hits the listener mid-twang. Both off of career-to-date best albums in Crutchfield’s Saint Cloud and Williamson’s Sorceress, the Plains project serves as more of a showcase of their individual talents than a full time gig. That being said, Crutchfield brought Saint Cloud producer Brad Cook to the party along with his brother Phil. Both handle a myriad of instrumentation along with Spencer Tweedy on drums and Watchhouse’s Andrew Marlin on mandolin and acoustic guitar.

Although the assembled backing band is just as tight as Crutchfield’s Bonny Doon support on Saint Cloud, unsurprisingly the star of I Walked With You A Ways is the strength of the duo’s songwriting. Two of Williamson’s songs here (“Abilene” and the title track) are so jaw-droppingly devastating that one can only wonder what she has tucked away for herself. The brush fire of a kiss off that “Abilene” involves itself with makes for a definitive song for the west Texas city if there ever was one. All the others with same titled songs, namely Sheryl Crow, Dave Alvin, and George Hamilton IV (R.I.P.) can go take their rightful place in the back. Williamson’s songs here focus on moving along and the closing track, “I Walked With You A Ways,” makes for a fitting tribute for the project, but is so universally heart tugging that it no doubt will claim more than a handful of tissues.

Likewise, Crutchfield reveals a clutch of gems here as well. Lead single “Problem With It” has broad crossover appeal and shows her recent hangs with legends like Lucinda Williams and Wynonna Judd were not just a passing phase. Her strongest moment though comes on the self-referential “Hurricane,” where she takes an accounting of being anything but a shrinking violet. But the final hook of the vulnerably sung line, “I know you’ll love me anyway,” cements the song’s mature take on relationships. And the country lilt of the co-write with Kevin Morby, “Last 2 On Earth,” is a surefire charmer.

Though a bit of a minor quibble, the one cover song here, “Bellafatima” (sung beautifully by Williamson), pales next to the artists’ own creations. The song stacks metaphor on metaphor that don’t add up to the effort Williamson gives it, while also following two of the best songs here. The true crime though of I Walked With You A Ways is that it’s over quicker than the fading moments of the Texas sunsets that color it. The album’s 30 minutes of triply tight writing, harmonies, and playing pass by way too quickly. Making the smart move here to sit a spell and marvel at the songs word-by-word and note-by-note. (www.plainsband.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10