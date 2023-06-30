



The Japanese House In The End It Always Does Dirty Hit

Web Exclusive

On the track “Sunshine Baby,” Amber Bain offers a simple thesis for her sophomore album under the moniker The Japanese House: “Everything is cyclical.” Love gives way to heartbreak, obsession fades into routine, peace turns into conflict, and the cycle repeats anew. “Hold on to this feeling ‘cause you won’t feel it for long,” she sings. In The End It Always Does meditates on the beauty and pain of this cycle, written in a creative burst at the tail end of 2021 as Bain was sorting through the dissolution of the polyamorous relationship she was in at the time.

Heartbreak serves as an inexorable endpoint for the record, but Bain circles the inevitable with an eye for moving detail, exploring snapshots of joy and yearning interlaced with decadent pop hooks. Since her early anonymous EPs, Bain has quietly become one of the most consistent artists on the Dirty Hit roster with her feathery synth soundscapes, stacked Auto-Tuned vocals, and intensely personal lyricism. She deploys all of them to great effect here while emphasizing her indie pop streak, hewing even closer to the sleek, ‘80s-inflected pop rock offered by bands like MUNA and The 1975.

This style colors tracks like “Touching Yourself” and “Friends,” adding syncopated guitar lines, percolating beats, and dancefloor-ready rhythms to the mix. Here Bain reveals a more bright and vibrant version of her usual soft-hued indie pop. She paints the outro to “Sunshine Baby” with some louche sax soloing and layers spacious twinkling keys to “Sad to Breathe.” Simultaneously, the production from George Daniel of The 1975 moves these songs further into that band’s orbit, especially given frontman Matty Healy’s vocal feature on the former track.

Sometimes, this brighter angle does round off some of the more distinctive aspects of Bain’s style. Often, the record thrives best in its flashes of abstract pop minimalism, when the production grows more adventurous and the songwriting more confessional, such as on the heart-rending closer, “One for sorrow two for Joni Jones.” Though they’re often playful and catchy, the record’s more upbeat tracks can blend almost too perfectly into the glittering metropolitan indie pop mold, blunting their impact.

Instead, it is when you key into Bain’s lyrics and relax into the vibe of the record that it truly gets the chance to shine. The opener, “Spot Dog,” opens with free-flowing keys and iridescent synth textures before settling into a familiar spacey mode, tinged by spritely guitar and gentle strings. Elsewhere in the tracklist, Bain soaks into ‘90s pop balladry with the decadent melodies of “Over There,” a track colored by doleful crescendos of synths and keys, and offers a dose of intimate indietronica on “Baby Goes Again.” Amidst the chilly instrumentation and sleek production Bain carves out space for glimpses of light, found in soulful strings or winsome acoustic guitar, imbuing her electronic soundscapes with a soft, human touch.

A forlorn atmosphere shades these quiet moments, immersing the listener in the record’s cyclical rhythms of grief, longing, and domestic warmth. Each track acts as a vignette in the arc of a relationship, with the record jumping back and forth between the desperate yearning of new love and the wistful ache of missed opportunities.

“Boyhood” captures the nostalgic undercurrent of the record perfectly, with Bain reflecting on the uncertainty of growing up as a queer person and how her childhood shaped who she has since become: “I could have been somebody who/You wanted to have around to hold/I should have jumped when you told me to.” In contrast, “Morning Pages” retreats into happy memories, shading a golden-hued morning with a bittersweet luster. The inescapable endpoint of the story even colors these rose-colored memories: “Sometimes when you are alone/You can’t look in her eyes cause it’s like you are reading a book/And her pages are turning so fast in a glance/You can see how it ends and you wish that you couldn’t.”

That aforementioned ending comes with the closing track, “One for sorrow two for Joni Jones,” named for Bain’s dog. Here Bain’s stacked harmonies, Auto-Tuned vocals, and sleek edge fully fall away, leaving only some glassy piano chords, subtle strings, and twinkling arpeggios. It’s the starkest and most honest moment on the record, coupled with Bain’s best vocal performance. Yet, it also sees Bain finding a moment of peace as she begins to move forward: “Sometimes I think without you/Life would lose its bones/Really day to day/I’ll still just be walking in the park with my little Joni Jones.”

With In The End It Always Does, Bain brings you into these moments, inviting you to enjoy the rhythm of its cycles of queer joy, fantasy, and heartbreak, immersed in the chilled harmonies and fractured synth melodies. It is no coincidence that Bain caps off the album with a final piano flourish and drum hit, creating a perfect loop with the opening track. Even if the ending is a forgone conclusion, Bain’s latest record is sharp, poignant, and often beautiful. Each play can reveal rich new details, leaving you free to explore the differing shades of Bain’s latest cycle. (www.thejapanesehouse.co.uk)

Author rating: 7.5/10