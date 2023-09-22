



Brad In The Moment That You’re Born Loosegroove

Web Exclusive

When Shawn Smith passed away in 2019 at 53 years old, those who knew and loved his musical soul, transcendent vocals, and wise lyrics knew what a monumental loss it was to music. Over six albums from 1993 to 2012, guitarist Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam), drummer Regan Hagar, and bassists Jeremy Toback and later Keith Lowe, grew Brad into a glorious beast on the sheer strength of Gossard’s guitar, and perhaps more importantly Smith’s voice.

In The Moment That You’re Born is Brad’s new album. The first Brad album in 11 years. The last Brad album. And it is a force.

In some ways, the album is a tale of two bands, the loud and the quiet of Brad. The title track opener is deep and dark, with earth-shaking bass and blistering guitar, and Smith singing in a lower register than typical, all which lend the song a fierce, menacing vibe.

“Straight to the Hoop,” a classic Smith yearning vocal with deep meaning and deeper soul, and “Meadow in Autumn” is delicate and affecting, with a horn-filled dance-y coda that sneaks up after the song seems to end and will bring a smile to your face.

“Stars N You,” written by the late Andrew Wood (Mother Love Bone, Malfunkshun) is wonderfully atypically heavy with guitar assault (think: The Stooges’ Raw Power).

Elsewhere, the soul in the ballad “Take Me Back Home” is palpable, and “I’m Diggin You” is a horn-accented sing-a-long.

It’s too bad that so much of In The Moment That You’re Born is so bittersweet. One can’t overstate the loss of Shawn Smith, and to a certain degree this album reopens the wound of his passing to those who were given solace by his voice and his songs. But instead of being sorrowful, one must celebrate with In The Moment That You’re Born. Be thankful that there was another album to be released. Objectively, it’s a great one. Subjectively, it’s heaven. (www.facebook.com/bradcorporation)

Author rating: 7.5/10