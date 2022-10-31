



Frankie Cosmos Inner World Peace Sub Pop

Frankie Cosmos have come a long way since the band’s DIY roots. In her teenage years, singer/songwriter Greta Kline shared a number of lo-fi records through Bandcamp, establishing her prolificacy at a young age. Her lyrics acted as diary entries, satiating a desire to account for every personal memory, thought, and feeling. These bedroom pop tunes endeared her to indie audiences, spanning everything from her dog to growing up.

More than a decade into their career, Frankie Cosmos balances Kline’s poetic lyricism with a sturdy indie pop foundation. The band have solidified their chemistry to a degree where they feel free to experiment sonically. The tracks take a playful approach to tempo, suddenly quickening as Kline’s delivery grows in intensity. On “Empty Head,” from the band’s new album, Inner World Peace, she hurriedly sings, “Sometimes I’m always bursting at the seams/And tell you about my dreams/I wish that I could quiet it.” “Aftershook” sees Frankie Cosmos add psychedelic elements and a fuzzy guitar solo to their ’00s indie rock tendencies while Lauren Martin’s synths on “Empty Head” combine with Alex Bailey’s subtle bass groove to form an almost ambient opening. However, the band’s attempts to diversify their sound often fall short of growing out of their repetitive riffs, leading many of the tracks to blend together in a pleasant but rather predictable experience.

However, the storytelling displays Kline’s openness to vulnerability. On Inner World Peace, she observes her ever-changing universe by looking inward. The opener “Abigail,” reflects on the years gone by—“It’s good sometimes to cut her slack/That version of myself I don’t want back.” Kline doesn’t want to completely let go of her younger self, declaring, “Abigail, I want you to be alive with me.” It’s a sentiment that many listeners will relate to as they grow and figure out who they are amongst the messiness of life. (www.frankiecosmosband.com)

Author rating: 6.5/10