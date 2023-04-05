

Green Day Green Day

Weezer, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Green Day, Marcus Mumford, Eddie Vedder Innings Festival 2023, Tempe, Arizona, February 25-26, 2023,

Tempe, Arizona’s annual Innings Fest to celebrate Major League Baseball spring training was out of the park (pun intended) this year. It featured three stages and an endless supply of rock, pop, and indie music artists for two days, as well as appearances from important baseball figures and players. On Saturday, February 25, around 24,000 people gathered at Tempe Beach Park to hear spectacular sets from Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness, Weezer, The Pretty Reckless, and more, closing the night with an unbeatable headlining show from Green Day. The second day of the festival was just as impressive, with a (somewhat) more intimate show for a crowd of around 17,000 fans, featuring performances from Paris Jackson, Mt. Joy, Marcus Mumford, and headliner Eddie Vedder. Baseball fans and music enthusiasts alike came together to enjoy this fun-filled, multifaceted weekend - arguably one of Arizona’s best annual festivals.

