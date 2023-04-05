Green Day
Weezer, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Green Day, Marcus Mumford, Eddie Vedder
Innings Festival 2023, Tempe, Arizona, February 25-26, 2023,
Apr 05, 2023
Photography by Kylie Brennan
Web Exclusive
Tempe, Arizona’s annual Innings Fest to celebrate Major League Baseball spring training was out of the park (pun intended) this year. It featured three stages and an endless supply of rock, pop, and indie music artists for two days, as well as appearances from important baseball figures and players. On Saturday, February 25, around 24,000 people gathered at Tempe Beach Park to hear spectacular sets from Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness, Weezer, The Pretty Reckless, and more, closing the night with an unbeatable headlining show from Green Day. The second day of the festival was just as impressive, with a (somewhat) more intimate show for a crowd of around 17,000 fans, featuring performances from Paris Jackson, Mt. Joy, Marcus Mumford, and headliner Eddie Vedder. Baseball fans and music enthusiasts alike came together to enjoy this fun-filled, multifaceted weekend - arguably one of Arizona’s best annual festivals.
Most Recent
- Under the Radar Announces Issue 71 Featuring Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout on the Covers (News) — Weyes Blood, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Black Country, New Road, black midi, John Cale, Crack Cloud, Indigo De Souza, Dry Cleaning, Florist, Hot Chip, Lael Neale, M83, The New Pornographers, Angel Olsen, Beth Orton, Phoenix, Caroline Rose, SASAMI, Sorry, Bartees Strange, Whitney, Blondshell, Horsegirl, Jockstrap, Miss Grit, Wings of Desire, Stella Donnelly, The WAEVE, Sleaford Mods, Braids, Dutch Uncles, The GOLDEN DREGS, koleżanka, The Mountain Goats, Samia, Philip Selway, Xiu Xiu
- Premiere: Msaki x Tubatsi Share New Video for “Stay As You Are” (News) — Msaki x Tubatsi
- Innings Festival 2023, Tempe, Arizona, February 25-26, 2023 (Review) — Weezer, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Green Day, Marcus Mumford, Eddie Vedder
- Rat Saw God (Review) — Wednesday
- This Is the Kit Announce New Gruff Rhys-Produced Album, Share New Song “Inside Outside” (News) — This Is the Kit, Gruff Rhys
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.