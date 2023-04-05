 Innings Festival 2023, Tempe, Arizona, February 25-26, 2023 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, April 5th, 2023  
Green Day

Weezer, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Green Day, Marcus Mumford, Eddie Vedder

Innings Festival 2023, Tempe, Arizona, February 25-26, 2023

Apr 05, 2023 By Kylie Brennan Photography by Kylie Brennan Web Exclusive
Tempe, Arizona’s annual Innings Fest to celebrate Major League Baseball spring training was out of the park (pun intended) this year. It featured three stages and an endless supply of rock, pop, and indie music artists for two days, as well as appearances from important baseball figures and players. On Saturday, February 25, around 24,000 people gathered at Tempe Beach Park to hear spectacular sets from Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness, Weezer, The Pretty Reckless, and more, closing the night with an unbeatable headlining show from Green Day. The second day of the festival was just as impressive, with a (somewhat) more intimate show for a crowd of around 17,000 fans, featuring performances from Paris Jackson, Mt. Joy, Marcus Mumford, and headliner Eddie Vedder. Baseball fans and music enthusiasts alike came together to enjoy this fun-filled, multifaceted weekend - arguably one of Arizona’s best annual festivals.

