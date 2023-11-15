



Osees Intercepted Message In the Red

Web Exclusive

John Dwyer and company continue to cut their own unique path through the genre jungle with Intercepted Message, a new synth-driven album that swings away from the hardcore punk of 2022’s A Foul Form. This time around keyboardist Tom Dolas is prominently featured as Osees embrace disco, New Wave, and electro. It’s an infectious, groove-laden collection that showcases some unexpected late ’70s/early ’80s influences.

Many of the songs have the energy of a soundtrack to a fictional 8-bit adventure video game. The title track recalls Are We Not Men?-era Devo. There’s a joyful cover of Blurt’s 1981 post-punk oddity “The Fish Needs a Bike.” “Always at Night” is a New Romantic ballad straight out of England in 1983. And “Chaos Heart” could be an unreleased cut from the Ramones’ Animal Boy.

This album cruises around the city at night. It’s druggy and horny but also funny. “Goon” has an absurd line about masturbating with a baseball bat. There’s a two-minute instrumental that seems to be inspired by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power’s hold music. Overall, it’s another great record from a peerless band that, year after year, reinvent themselves. And, each time, they deliver the goods. One can only wonder where they’ll take us next? (www.theeohsees.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10