



Geezer Butler Into the Void Published by Dey St.

Black Sabbath alums Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi have already entered the publishing space with autobiographies that deal with their lives both in and out of the band. Enter another fourth of the epic group, with bassist and chief lyricist Geezer Butler’s Into the Void. You might ask yourself, but I’ve already read Ozzy and Iommi’s books, why do I need yet another tome to the metal progenitors’ life and times? The answer is that Into the Void succeeds at that which is not always easy for a memoir. First, Into the Void is an eminently readable, fast paced read that doesn’t bog down. Second, it’s filled liberally with anecdotes, enough of which are unique to Butler’s telling so it doesn’t read like a retread. And third, Into the Void makes the reader feels like they have obtained insight into who Geezer Butler is as a person, outside of the fame and fortune of his band. Into the Void is written without the slightest hint of pretension. All areas of Butler’s life, both in and out of Black Sabbath, are covered. Post-Sabbath projects are detailed, but the book never devolves to boredom like some memoirs do, once the time period for which the reader ultimately picked up the book has passed. Ultimately, Into the Void is a valuable addition to the Sabbath memoir-ography, as it were.

(www.harpercollins.com)

Author rating: 7/10