



Touché Amoré Is Survived By (Revived) Deathwish

Web Exclusive

Los Angeles hardcore mainstays Touché Amoré first unleashed Is Survived By’s cathartic, brittle and abrasive rumination on personal legacy a decade ago, but it continues to hold its own in a screamo universe so often either lyrically impenetrable or light on melody.

To say this record has been made more polished by its subsequent remix and remaster, at the hands of the album’s original producer Brad Wood, would be disingenuous. It’s been more “honed” than “polished.” The reason for its anniversary remaster, says frontman Jeremy Bolm, is that he’s “always had a really hard time with the way this record sounds.” However, after the attention of Wood and Emily Lazar, it’s “found that middle ground where everything complements each other, and there’s far more clarity overall.”

And it’s clarity that Bolm’s songwriting is searching for throughout, with trademark intensity of both narrative (because some of these songs, such as “To Write Content,” are outright conversational) and delivery. The desire to make yourself understood, consolidate your position, fathom your past, and to acknowledge what you’ll leave behind is universal, but Bolm makes this quest his own.

Throughout this sub-30-minute juggernaut, which veers variously from hardcore anthem to post rock instrumental, Bolm’s barked, heart-on-sleeve delivery sometimes causes you to forget when you last breathed out. Album opener “Just Exist” thinks aloud, “I don’t know what my legacy will be/A song, some words I wrote, or a kid I’ll never see,” and we’re hooked.

The pacing always was, and remains, exemplary. Bolm and co. seem to understand you might need a breather between bouts of catharsis. The melodic “Praise / Love” precedes “DNA” and its incisive line, “My father is a helper, but my father made mistakes/I see myself in him, as I’m a product of his ways.” Instrumental interlude (one of the longest tracks here, at north of three minutes) “Non Fiction” follows the preceding song’s (“Social Butterfly”) achievement of something approaching that elusive clarity: “It’s not for nothing, but I’ve seen a transformation/Like I consider my happiness for the first time in ages.” And, by turn, it acts as a preparatory salve for Bolm’s open-hearted willingness to learn and grow revealed in “Steps.”

To accompany the remix/remaster, the physical packaging (and do buy the physical package) of Is Survived By gets a full range of artwork color options, as well as extensive essays from band members and collaborators, plus new liner notes.

That Is Survived By continues to resonate a decade later perhaps provides the answer it posed on its original writing and release. What better repercussion is there than still being on the lips—and ears—of a devoted fanbase? One thing’s for sure: this record retains the ability to draw you in, spit you out, and propel you into an evening of soul-searching. Could I be better? Could I question more? What informs my behavior? Will I be remembered? And, if so, how? It’s a record of universal hope and philosophical importance. And that’s not too shabby a legacy, is it? (www.toucheamore.com)

Author rating: 8/10