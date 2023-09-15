Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe @ Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, Morrison, Colorado, September 7, 2023,
Sep 14, 2023
Photography by Joshua Mellin
Web Exclusive
Janelle Monáe, along with openers Jidenna and Flyana Boss, delivered her Age of Pleasure tour to the grand Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre for a night of affirmations and electro Afro futurism soul led by the fearless multihyphenite singer-songwriter-rapper-actor-dancer-activist-all-around-badass Monáe. Photographer Joshua Mellin was on hand to capture the scene for Under the Radar.
