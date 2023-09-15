 Janelle Monáe @ Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, Morrison, Colorado, September 7, 2023 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 15th, 2023  
Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe @ Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, Morrison, Colorado, September 7, 2023,

Sep 14, 2023 By Joshua Mellin Photography by Joshua Mellin Web Exclusive
Janelle Monáe, along with openers Jidenna and Flyana Boss, delivered her Age of Pleasure tour to the grand Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre for a night of affirmations and electro Afro futurism soul led by the fearless multihyphenite singer-songwriter-rapper-actor-dancer-activist-all-around-badass Monáe. Photographer Joshua Mellin was on hand to capture the scene for Under the Radar.




