



Janelle Monáe Janelle Monáe @ Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, Morrison, Colorado, September 7, 2023,

Photography by Joshua Mellin Web Exclusive



Janelle Monáe, along with openers Jidenna and Flyana Boss, delivered her Age of Pleasure tour to the grand Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre for a night of affirmations and electro Afro futurism soul led by the fearless multihyphenite singer-songwriter-rapper-actor-dancer-activist-all-around-badass Monáe. Photographer Joshua Mellin was on hand to capture the scene for Under the Radar.