Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit @ the Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA ,July 14, 2023,
Jul 20, 2023
Photography by Lindsey Best
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit returned to Los Angeles to play the Greek Theatre on July 14th, 2023. Isbell and his band are currently on tour supporting their latest album Weathervanes that came out on June 9th of this year. Amanda Shires, who is currently touring to support her own album Take It Like a Man also joined the 400 Unit for this date. The setlist heavily featured songs from Weathervanes while also including a handful of Isbell classics.
Setlist:
1) When We Were Close
2) Save the World
3) King of Oklahoma
4) Strawberry Woman
5) Last of My Kind
6) Hope the High Road
7) White Beretta
8) Death Wish
9) Middle of the Morning
10) Overseas
11) Dreamsicle
12) Stockholm
13) Flying Over Water
14) Cast Iron Skillet
15) Honeysuckle Blue (Driving’ n Crying’ cover)
16) Miles
17) Cover Me Up
Encore:
18) 24 Frames
19) If We Were Vampires
20) This Ain’t It
