



Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit @ the Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA ,July 14, 2023,

Photography by Lindsey Best



Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit returned to Los Angeles to play the Greek Theatre on July 14th, 2023. Isbell and his band are currently on tour supporting their latest album Weathervanes that came out on June 9th of this year. Amanda Shires, who is currently touring to support her own album Take It Like a Man also joined the 400 Unit for this date. The setlist heavily featured songs from Weathervanes while also including a handful of Isbell classics.