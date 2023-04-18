Various Artists
Jazz Dispensary: Haunted High
Craft
Apr 18, 2023 Web Exclusive
The latest installment in Craft Recordings’ vaunted Jazz Dispensary series puts a special focus on ’70s jazz-funk when fusion and soul/R’n’B broke open how jazz would sound from that point forward and what influences were permissible and whatnot, even for older, more established musicians who were unafraid to keep pushing their music forward.
Have you ever heard Cannonball Adderley get downright nastily funky on “Phases?” Flora Purim’s hypnotic and insanely synth-crazed “Silver Swords?” Or McCoy Tyner’s Arabic motif in the beautiful and haunting “Desert Cry?” Gene Ammons’ take on “Strange Fruit” with (among others) Ron Carter on bass, all produced by Ozzie Cedena (Dez’s father) and recorded at Rudy Van Gelder’s studio in Englewood Cliffs, NJ, home of so many other jazz classics? Me neither until this compilation. Or Barbara Lewis’ set-closing “Windmills of Your Mind?” Whatever the answer is, you are in for an absolute treat. (www.jazzdispensary.com)
Author rating: 8.5/10
Most Recent
- Mac DeMarco Announces New Tour Dates for This July and August (News) — Mac DeMarco
- Squid Share New Song “Undergrowth” and Accompanying Video Game; Announce New 2024 Tour Dates (News) — Squid
- Premiere: David Wax Museum Shares New Single “Best Lover” (News) — David Wax Museum
- Lael Neale Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “Must Be Tears” (News) — Lael Neale
- Premiere: Ok Cool Share New Single “soaked in” (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.