 Various Artists: Jazz Dispensary: Haunted High (Craft) - review | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, April 18th, 2023  
Subscribe

Various Artists

Jazz Dispensary: Haunted High

Craft

Apr 18, 2023 Web Exclusive By Matthew Berlyant Bookmark and Share


The latest installment in Craft Recordings’ vaunted Jazz Dispensary series puts a special focus on ’70s jazz-funk when fusion and soul/R’n’B broke open how jazz would sound from that point forward and what influences were permissible and whatnot, even for older, more established musicians who were unafraid to keep pushing their music forward.

Have you ever heard Cannonball Adderley get downright nastily funky on “Phases?” Flora Purim’s hypnotic and insanely synth-crazed “Silver Swords?” Or McCoy Tyner’s Arabic motif in the beautiful and haunting “Desert Cry?” Gene Ammons’ take on “Strange Fruit” with (among others) Ron Carter on bass, all produced by Ozzie Cedena (Dez’s father) and recorded at Rudy Van Gelder’s studio in Englewood Cliffs, NJ, home of so many other jazz classics? Me neither until this compilation. Or Barbara Lewis’ set-closing “Windmills of Your Mind?” Whatever the answer is, you are in for an absolute treat. (www.jazzdispensary.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10

Rate this album



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent