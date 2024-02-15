

Jeff Rosenstock Jeff Rosenstock

Jeff Rosenstock, Shit Present Jeff Rosenstock @ Chalk, Brighton, UK, February 13, 2024,

Photography by Nick Roseblade Web Exclusive



You know how sometimes, to enjoy a story you have to believe in a little lie. Take Jurassic Park, for example. To really enjoy that film you have to believe that dinosaurs can be grown from mosquitoes trapped in amber and that the whole park is run on that terrible piece of software. So here is this review’s little lie. The gig takes place on Valentine’s Day. Not as big a lie as dinosaurs existing, but a lie nonetheless.

The support act was Shit Present. This quartet from Exeter delivered a scorching set of indie punk. Full of chugging guitars, killer hooks and glorious vocals. Front person Iona Cairns has the kind of delivery that wouldn’t have been out of place on a Riot Grrrrrrrl comp in the 90s. The band’s songs are about traversing your 20s, mental health issues, the aftermath of a good, and heavy, night out and that old classic love, loss and redemption. The songs are catchy, and a lot of the crowd had some to see them and were singing along. This is something we’ll return to later. The band’s name is slightly tongue in cheek, but there was nothing shit about their performance at all. And if this was a present given to me, I’d be keeping it!

After a short break Jeff Rosenstock took to the stage. As the house lights went down System of a Down’s 2001s anthem “Chop Suey” played. The crowd sang along. As the band took to the stage an explosion of sound, and heat, erupted. Then, without missing a beat, the band, who three seconds before were not even holding their instruments, started playing “Chop Suey” and the backing track stopped immediately. It was a neat trick, but it also showed us what we were in for. A night of flawless playing and a load of fun. A few songs in Rosenstock told us to look at the “People on our left, right, forward and behind. These are your friends. If you see anyone being a dick to your friends, kick them out. We’ll have no dipshits in the crowd”. This message of unity and togetherness is something that Rosenstock has always tried to instil in his shows. Set the ground rules early and everyone has a good time. People who want to be sexually inappropriate. Get out. After that PSA it felt like the gig had resumed as normal. Around this time Rosenstock started wishing everyone a “Happy Valentine’s Day”. Bassist John DeDomenici said that it wasn’t Valentine’s Day anywhere. Rosenstock replied that maybe it was Valentine’s in the US. Then an inaudible conversation with an audience member occurred where it was explained that it couldn’t be Valentine’s in the US. “How’d someone in the UK get so good at time zones…?” Rosenstock queried. Without missing a beat DeDomenici shouted “NERD” and the band launched into the next song. A third of the way in, Rosenstock told us that he’d already broken two of his guitars and the show might get a bit bumpy. Again, without missing a beat, DeDomenici said “Normal shows are fun, but you don’t really remember them. Breaking two guitars early means this will be memorable” and then dubbed the night “Weird fun”. Weird fun was an apt name for night and should be a future album title. The 20+ song setlist felt like a greatest hits set. This, in part was true, because it was. The majority of the set was culled from his latest album HELLMODE, which feels like a best of. 2018’s POST- is a masterpiece and is Rosenstock’s best album, but HELLMODE might be his most immediate and fun. About halfway through the set “Nausea” was played. This is probably Rosenstock’s biggest song. The crowd went while. Stage diving, moshing and a guy with a crutch waved it in the air for good measure. But “Nausea” didn’t get the best reaction.

As the night continued more “Happy Valentine’s Day” salutations where given, usually before tender bangers. “Heal Mode” is one of these songs. It’s effectively about hanging out with your other half regardless of the weather. “Perfect lazy days where all you need is me and all I need is you”. This song was met with swaying, cuddles, kisses and a general feeling of lovelessness from the crowd. This is what Rosenstock does best. He totally articulates what its like to be in a relationship and making note of those quiet, normal moments, rather than the other blown romantic gestures. After this he played another slow banger. “Illegal Fireworks and Hiding Bottles in the Sand”. This is the closing theme from the kids TV show “Craig of the Creek”, which he also scores. It’s a woozy banger about being a kid in the summer, or that’s how I take it. You’ve had your day out tear arsing about with your mates and now it’s time for dinner and a bath. This track was not released as a single, as far as I’m aware, and ended up on the “2020 DUMP” mixtape, yet EVERYONE near me knew the words. This, again, is Rosenstock’s power. He has the ability to make you remember the words to his songs. Partly because they are super catchy, but because they mean something. Near the end “Hey Alison! ” and “9/10” got airings. Both are from POST-, but one is a rager and the other another “Happy Valentine’s Day” banger. “9/10” was the star of the set. Its understated melody and touching lyrics about being on the train and thinking about your partner, 9/10, is something we’ve all experienced and can relate.

After playing “3 SUMMERS”, and the shortest of breaks, the band was back to two more songs. “Pash Rash” and “We Begged 2 Explode”. As the house lights came up the night ended with one last “Happy Valentine’s Day”, and it was all over. On the way home I played the night over in my mind. It is possible that we witnessed one of the greatest songwriters of his generation playing to, what felt like a sold out, Chalk. Rosenstock’s ability at subtle wordplay, an ear for a killer melody and a back catalogue without any duffers, means that he is set for punk rock immortality. Also, he seems like a decent and funny guy, who doesn’t take himself too seriously. You could tell this as he was decked out in fluorescent yellow Bermuda shorts and a black sleeveless t-shirt.

The downsides to the night were Rosenstock didn’t play the theme from “Craig of the Creek” and Chalk didn’t give me free tap water when I asked. Instead, they said I could buy a bottle for £3. Despite there being a tap behind the bar staff I asked. It’s a legal requirement for licensed premises to provide free tap water when asked. Not cool Chalk, not fucking cool… But despite these things the night was incredible. Rosenstock and co., are one of the best, if not the best, touring bands out there. They know the songs, and each other, so well that they look like they’re having the best time. The interactions between Rosenstock and bassist DeDomenici were hilarious. The highlights being John’s faux grumpy stage patter, their dance moves while playing and instructions to the stage divers. To quote Rosenstock “Perfect punky nights where all you need is me and all I need is you” feels like it should be on a future t-shirt…