



Various Artists Jesus People Music, Volume 2: The Reckoning Org Music

Web Exclusive

Back in 2020, Org Music released the first volume in a compilation series entitled Jesus People Music. Jesus People Music documented the musical stylings that were borne from members of The Jesus People Movement, a West Coast evangelical Christian movement that began in the late ‘60s and consisted of all variety of young people, hippies included, who had decided to devote their lives to Jesus. Volume 1 of this series, subtitled The End Is At Hand, featured select musical musings from various participants in this newfound psychedelic Jesus-loving scene, and as such was basically a collection of ultra-obscure one-off ‘60s guitar rock, pop, and psychedelic tunes that could have very easily fit into the current zeitgeist if not for their blatant Christianity-themed lyrics.

Volume 2 of the series, this one subtitled The Reckoning, provides eight more pieces of audio proof that these “Jesus people” could also make some kick-ass rock and roll. Whereas Volume 1 hewed more toward the flower-power-y tropes of late ‘60s rock, The Reckoning features tracks largely from the early-‘70s and leans a bit more forceful in style.

Our Generation’s “Hello Friends” combines multi-part vocal harmony, à la The Mamas and the Papas, with blistering electric guitar. The brilliantly named All Saved Freak Band’s “All Across the Nation” is stoner rock without the typical stoner lyrical fare. The Last Call of Shiloh’s “New Jerusalem” is a hazy slow-burn freak folk.

At times, it can be cognitively dissonant to hear some brilliant guitarist ripping solo after solo cranked to 11 while one of his devout bandmates intones lines about Jesus being the son of man and the Bible being the absolute best (see D.R. Hooker’s spectacular “The Bible”). But when one really thinks about it, why should only heathens have a monopoly on proto-sludge or fiery mind-altering psychedelia? That sort of closed minded thinking isn’t very Jesus-like, now is it? (www.orgmusic.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10