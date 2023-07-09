



Kiss Kiss @ The AO Arena, Manchester, UK, July 7, 2023,

Photography by Andy Von Pip



Kiss were probably exactly the sort of bombastic OTT rock band that punk sought to consign to history. And yet, some 50 years and over 100 million record sales later, here they are, as extravagant and unapologetic as ever on their final ever tour.

They might play up to the classic rock stereotype, indulging in epic guitar and drum solos, and embrace their stage personas with their (enormous) tongues firmly in their cheeks, but their stage show is genuinely a thing of overblown wonder. From hair-singeing pyrotechnics to state-of-the-art lasers and projections, employing guitars as flame throwers, a propensity for vomiting fake blood, and members taking flight, this is a show like no other. Band members Paul Stanley (vocals, rhythm guitar), Gene Simmons (vocals, bass guitar), Eric Singer (drums, percussion), and Tommy Thayer (lead guitar) may not be in the first flush of youth, but you have to admire their commitment and stamina in putting on such an incredible show and going out with an enormous BANG! It seems that their End of the Road World Tour really is the end, despite previous goodbye tours, as Gene Simmons has recently said, comparing the band to a boxer who wants to go out at the top: “At a certain point, Mother Nature takes over no matter what your plans are - you’ve gotta have the dignity and pride but also the love and admiration of your fans to know when it’s time to call it quits.”

Tickets may be expensive, but this isn’t a music concert per se. It’s rock and roll as theatre, full of shock and awe and genuine WTF moments, it pushes the boundaries of how far is too far and then takes it further again. The sheer scale of the show is mind-blowing. It’s also a reminder that whilst live music can be earnest, serious, and moving, it can also be utterly bonkers and ridiculously good fun too, leaving the audience grinning from ear to ear and allowing them to forget about their everyday problems

As the band arrived in Manchester, UK, for the sixth and final time, our photographer Andy Von Pip was there to capture an incredible show as Kiss said goodbye with some style.