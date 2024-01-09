



Klark Kent Klark Kent (Deluxe Edition) Kryptone

Web Exclusive

Back in the late ’70s, the legend goes that Police founder (and initially their primary songwriter before Sting quickly took over that position) and drummer extraordinaire Stewart Copeland bet his bandmate Sting that he could write and record an album all by himself, not credit himself and go by an alias, and it would still become a hit. Amazingly, his prediction came true. Well, sort of, when his second single, “Don’t Care,” reached the lower realms of the UK Top 50, peaking at #48 and earning him an invitation to appear on Top of the Pops. However, it was obvious and an open secret to those who were paying attention then that “Klark Kent” was really Copeland, especially if they’d heard his lead vocal on his song “On Any Other Day” (from The Police’s second album, 1979’s Reggatta de Blanc).

Regardless, after a 1995 CD release of the entire Klark Kent discography (plus a few later compositions added for good measure) as Kollected Works, we FINALLY have a vinyl reissue almost 30 years later that does this incredible music justice and even tacks on a few additional tracks that have been previously unavailable.

Following up on the RSD reissue of the self-titled 1980 10-inch EP (this time on a 12-inch LP) earlier in 2023, we have this double LP that probably could’ve fit on one LP, but this way we get better sound quality, so no complaints there. Everything that was on Kollected Works is also here, but the real draw for those who are already fans will be the two bonus cuts (outtakes from his later ’80s recordings in a vein similar to songs like “Love Lessons” and “Strange Things Happen” that were also included on Kollected Works) as well as a full disc of demos on the CD and digital versions. While the demos are nice to hear, either more fully developed like the demo of “Don’t Care” or others that are more similar to sketches than finished compositions, they likely won’t get much play beyond the first few listens. Either way, this is essential for fans of early Police, the quirkier side of New Wave, or Copeland’s solo career. (www.stewartcopeland.net)

Author rating: 8.5/10